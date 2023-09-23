England vs Ireland Live Streaming: How To Watch ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI Live On TV And Online?

Ireland Tour Of England, 2023: England will take on Ireland in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series on Saturday, September 23.

The series began on a damp note as the 1st ODI was washed out due to rain without a single ball being bowled. All eyes will now turn to Trent Bridge in Nottingham where the 2nd ODI will be played.

As far as weather is concerned, both teams can finally hope for a proper match as the weather forecast for Saturday promises to be a better one with only light showers expected throughout the day.

This will be England's last series before they head to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup which begins on October 5.

Ireland on the other hand, will be playing their first ODI series after missing out on the chance to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which saw them get eliminated in the initial group stages.

Paul Stirling will lead the Ireland side and the England Cricket team will be led by Zak Crawley. England has rested most of their first-choice World Cup stars for this series.