England vs Ireland Live Streaming: How To Watch ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI Live On TV And Online?
Here's all you need to know about the England vs Ireland ODI series.
Ireland Tour Of England, 2023: England will take on Ireland in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series on Saturday, September 23.
The series began on a damp note as the 1st ODI was washed out due to rain without a single ball being bowled. All eyes will now turn to Trent Bridge in Nottingham where the 2nd ODI will be played.
As far as weather is concerned, both teams can finally hope for a proper match as the weather forecast for Saturday promises to be a better one with only light showers expected throughout the day.
This will be England's last series before they head to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup which begins on October 5.
Ireland on the other hand, will be playing their first ODI series after missing out on the chance to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which saw them get eliminated in the initial group stages.
Paul Stirling will lead the Ireland side and the England Cricket team will be led by Zak Crawley. England has rested most of their first-choice World Cup stars for this series.
England vs Ireland ODI Series Schedule
ENG vs IRE, 1st ODI - Wednesday, September 20 - Leeds: No result
ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI - Saturday, September 23 - Trent Bridge
ENG vs IRE, 3rd ODI - Tuesday, September 26 - Bristol
England vs Ireland 2nd ODI: Date, Time And Venue
The second ENG vs IRE ODI will be played on Saturday at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham from 3:30 PM IST onwards.
England vs Ireland: Live Telecast And TV Channel
The live telecast of the 2nd ODI between ENG vs IRE will be telecasted LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channel in India.
England vs Ireland: Live Streaming Details
The ENG vs IRE 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app as well as on the FanCode app and website.
England vs Ireland ODI: Head To Head Record
Matches Played: 14
England won: 10
Ireland won: 2
No Result: 2
The last time these two teams met in an ODI-series was way back in August 2020 when Ireland had toured England. Ireland won the 3rd and last ODI by 7 wickets but England won the three-match ODI series 2-1.
England Squad For The ODI Series
England Squad: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley(c), Joe Root, Philip Salt, Jamie Smith(w), Rehan Ahmed, Will Jacks, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, Tom Hartley, George Scrimshaw, Matthew Potts, Sam Hain
Ireland Squad For The ODI Series
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Neil Rock, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Theo van Woerkom