England vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch ODI World Cup Warm-Up Match Live?
Here is all you need to know about England vs Bangladesh World Cup warm-up match on October 2.
England will face Bangladesh in the World Cup warm-up match on Monday. This will be the second and final warm-up match for both the teams before the start of the ODI World Cup 2023 on October 5.
Bangladesh handed Sri Lanka a crushing seven-wicket defeat in their first warm-up match of the ICC ODI World Cup in Guwahati on Friday to make a winning start.
Chasing 264, Bangladesh rode on half-centuries from top-order batters Tanzid Hasan (84), Litton Das (61) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (67 not out) to romp home in 42 overs at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.
After winning the toss and opting to bat, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 263 in 49.1 overs with Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva scoring fifties.
Meanwhile, persistent rain on Saturday washed out the World Cup warm-up match between India and England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here.
It began raining a little before the start of the match on Saturday afternoon, which resulted in the toss being delayed but later in the evening the umpires decided to abandon the contest, a little before 6pm local time owing to inclement weather.
Here is all you need to know about England vs Bangladesh World Cup warm up match:
England vs Bangladesh World Cup Warm-Up Match: Date, Time And Venue
The ENG vs BAN World Cup warm-up match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, October 2. The match will start at 2 PM IST.
England vs Bangladesh Warm-Up Match Live Telecast And TV Channel Details
The ENG vs BAN World Cup warm up match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD to watch the match.
How To Watch ENG vs BAN World Cup Warm-Up Match In England And Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the matches of the The Tigers will be broadcast on Gazi TV. In England, Sky Sports will broadcast the warm-up fixtures on linear and digital.
England vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch ENG vs BAN Match Online?
Disney+ Hotstar will stream the England vs Bangladesh World Cup warm-up match live on its app and website.
England Squad For ODI World Cup 2023
Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, David Willey, Reece Topley and Gus Atkinson.
Bangladesh Squad For ODI World Cup 2023
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
(With PTI inputs)