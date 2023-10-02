England vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch ODI World Cup Warm-Up Match Live?

England will face Bangladesh in the World Cup warm-up match on Monday. This will be the second and final warm-up match for both the teams before the start of the ODI World Cup 2023 on October 5.

Bangladesh handed Sri Lanka a crushing seven-wicket defeat in their first warm-up match of the ICC ODI World Cup in Guwahati on Friday to make a winning start.

Chasing 264, Bangladesh rode on half-centuries from top-order batters Tanzid Hasan (84), Litton Das (61) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (67 not out) to romp home in 42 overs at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 263 in 49.1 overs with Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva scoring fifties.

Meanwhile, persistent rain on Saturday washed out the World Cup warm-up match between India and England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here.

It began raining a little before the start of the match on Saturday afternoon, which resulted in the toss being delayed but later in the evening the umpires decided to abandon the contest, a little before 6pm local time owing to inclement weather.

Here is all you need to know about England vs Bangladesh World Cup warm up match: