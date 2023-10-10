England vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch ENG vs BAN World Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online?

England will face Bangladesh in the 7th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Tuesday.

Defending champions England lost their tournament opener against New Zealand by nine wickets and they will look to make a strong comeback against Bangladesh.

England skipper Jos Buttler has said that Ben Stokes, who is recuperating from a hip niggle, might not start against Bangladesh. “Yeah, probably unlikely. It's good to see him back in the nets and building back towards full fitness but probably unlikely for tomorrow,” said Buttler.

Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in their opening match of the ODI World Cup 2023. While 36-year-old all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will always be a threat to any side, top-order batters Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto, among others, have also given fine performances over the years.

In a low-scoring match against Afghanistan, both Miraz and Najmul smashed fine half-centuries as they overhauled the 156-run total with more than 15 overs to spare.

Meanwhile, the outfield at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala has now attracted criticism from England captain Buttler.

Buttler’s observation came after Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott had expressed his displeasure over the outfield at the venue after their match against Bangladesh.

“Yeah, a few (concerns) I think,” Butter began during his pre-match press meet in Dharamshala on Monday before opening up on the state of the field.

“It's poor in my own opinion. I think any time you're sort of talking about being careful diving or sort of being careful when you're fielding, it sort of goes against everything you want to be as a team. You know you want to dive through our houses to save a run. So, that's obviously not ideal, the way the surface is, the outfield. The outfield is different to when we played here in the IPL,” Buttler said.

The question was posed to the Somersetman after several players slipped on the HPCA Stadium outfield while chasing the ball during the match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Here's all you need to know about the England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match: