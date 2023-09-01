ENG vs NZ 2nd T20I: Date, Time, How To Watch And H2H Record
Here's all you need to know about the second T20 International between England and New Zealand.
New Zealand tour of England, 2023: The current T20 champions England resumed their T20 campaign with an effortless 7-wicket win against the New Zealand side in Chester-le-Street, England.
This was the first competitive series for England after the recent thrilling Ashes Test series which took place and concluded on July 27.
New Zealand on the other came into this series with a 2-1 series victory over the UAE side in the recently concluded 3-match T20 series held in Dubai.
Eng vs Nz 1st T20 Highlights
Winning the toss and opting to field first, Jos Buttler's side got off to a shaky start with Finn Allen taking Luke Wood to the cleaners by smashing three 6's in the first over. But Luke Wood made a superb comeback and got Conway and Siefert in his successive overs. Brydon Carse also got the important breakthrough by removing Finn in between Luke's two overs.
Those three quick wickets made New Zealand lose the momentum and soon they were reduced to 75-5 in 11.3 overs. A well made 41 off 38 balls by Glenn Philips ensured New Zealand put on a respectable total of 139 runs off their alloted 20 overs.
Both Luke Wood and Brydon Carse bagged three wickets each and were well supported by the spin trio of Ali, Rashid and Livingstone who ensured no easy runs were leaked.
In response, England got off to a bad start by losing Bairstow in the first over itself. But Will Jacks and Dawid Malan ensured that the chase was not interupted by another such hiccup and put on a 50+ run partnership before Jacks lost his wicket to Ish Sodhi. Harry Brook who had a mixed season so far, brushed off his recent rustic form and took New Zealand bowlers to the cleaners by scoring a fast-paced 43 runs off just 27 balls and removed any possibilities of a New Zealand comeback. Dawid Malan played the anchor role and scored a well-deserved half-century before holding out to Daryl Michell off Fergusson's bowling. England eventually chased down the target with six overs to spare and took a 1-0 lead in the four-match T20 series.
Eng vs NZ 2nd T20 Match Date and Time
The 2nd match of the T20I series between England and New Zealand will take place on Friday, September 1 at 10:30 pm IST.
Where To Watch Eng vs Nz 2nd T20I match on TV
Fans in India can watch the live action of the Eng vs Nz, 2nd T20 match on Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel.
Eng vs Nz 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details
The Eng vs Nz, 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.
England vs New Zealand T20 H2H Record
Games played: 24
England won: 14
New Zealand won: 8
No Result: 1
Tied: 1
The last time these two teams met (prior to the first T20) was in a T20 international match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup which took place on Nov 1, 2022.
England won that game by 20 runs.
England vs New Zealand T20 Squads
England T20 Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Luke Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Cole McConchie