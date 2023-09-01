ENG vs NZ 2nd T20I: Date, Time, How To Watch And H2H Record

Winning the toss and opting to field first, Jos Buttler's side got off to a shaky start with Finn Allen taking Luke Wood to the cleaners by smashing three 6's in the first over. But Luke Wood made a superb comeback and got Conway and Siefert in his successive overs. Brydon Carse also got the important breakthrough by removing Finn in between Luke's two overs.

Those three quick wickets made New Zealand lose the momentum and soon they were reduced to 75-5 in 11.3 overs. A well made 41 off 38 balls by Glenn Philips ensured New Zealand put on a respectable total of 139 runs off their alloted 20 overs.

Both Luke Wood and Brydon Carse bagged three wickets each and were well supported by the spin trio of Ali, Rashid and Livingstone who ensured no easy runs were leaked.

In response, England got off to a bad start by losing Bairstow in the first over itself. But Will Jacks and Dawid Malan ensured that the chase was not interupted by another such hiccup and put on a 50+ run partnership before Jacks lost his wicket to Ish Sodhi. Harry Brook who had a mixed season so far, brushed off his recent rustic form and took New Zealand bowlers to the cleaners by scoring a fast-paced 43 runs off just 27 balls and removed any possibilities of a New Zealand comeback. Dawid Malan played the anchor role and scored a well-deserved half-century before holding out to Daryl Michell off Fergusson's bowling. England eventually chased down the target with six overs to spare and took a 1-0 lead in the four-match T20 series.