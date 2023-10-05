BQPrimeSportsEmpty Stands At Narendra Modi Stadium For ENG vs NZ World Cup 2023 Clash Disappoints Fans
Empty Stands At Narendra Modi Stadium For ENG vs NZ World Cup 2023 Clash Disappoints Fans

The Narendra Modi stadium which has seating capacity of 132,000, was seen practically empty with a number of unoccupied seats.

05 Oct 2023, 4:17 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: X/@poserarcher</p></div>
Image Source: X/@poserarcher

The ODI World Cup 2023 officially kicked off on Thursday, October 5, 2023. Jos Buttler-led England team is playing against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Narendra Modi stadium which boasts a seating capacity of 132,000, was seen practically empty with a large number of unoccupied seats. The photos and the videos of the empty stadium soon went viral on the social media.

While some netizens blamed the exorbitant prices of the tickets, some complained about the heat and Thursday being a working day.

India legend Virender Sehwag also took cognizance of the empty stands and mentioned that arrangements should be made where school and college students are allowed to watch the match from the stadium free of cost.

Security For First Match

About 3,500 police personnel were deployed at Narendra Modi stadium in the Motera area and other parts of Ahmedabad during the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup on October 5. These police personnel, including traffic personnel, will be on duty inside and outside the stadium, at other locations, and on the roads to be taken by the players to reach the stadium from their hotel.

Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ vs ENG

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions England in the opening match of the ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Latham is leading the side with skipper Kane Williamson missing the opening game due to an ongoing knee injury. Lockie Ferguson also missed out due to a niggle. Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee are not the part of the playing XI as well.

For England, Ben Stokes missed the game due to a niggle in his hip, while Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley and David Willey were also left out of the playing XI.

