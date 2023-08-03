BQPrimeSportsDurand Cup 2023: Date, Teams, Schedule, Fixture List, Where To Watch
Durand Cup 2023: Date, Teams, Schedule, Fixture List, Where To Watch

Here's all you need to know about Durand Cup 2023: Check out dates, teams, venue, fixtures and where to watch

03 Aug 2023, 11:57 AM IST
Durand Cup

The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, will be held from August 3 to September 3 in West Bengal and Assam. The tournament will feature 24 teams, including 12 Indian Super League clubs, five I-League clubs, five Services teams and Bodoland FC as a local club entry.

Durand Cup 2023 Teams

The teams have been divided into six groups of four teams each. The group stage will be played in a round-robin format, with the top team from each group qualifying for the knockout stage. The two best second-placed teams will also advance to the knockouts. The teams playing are:

  • Mumbai City FC

  • Mohun Bagan FC

  • Bengaluru FC

  • East Bengal FC

  • FC Goa

  • NorthEast United FC

  • Punjab FC

  • Kerala Blasters FC

  • Chennaiyin FC

  • Hyderabad FC

  • Odisha FC

  • Delhi FC

  • Jamshedpur FC

  • Gokulam Kerala FC

  • Mohammedan FC

  • Rajasthan United FC

  • Shillong Lajong FC

  • Downtown Heroes FC

  • Bodoland FC

  • Indian Air Force

  • Army Red

  • Indian Navy

  • Bangladesh Army

  • Tribhuvan Army

Durand Cup 2023 Groups:

Group A: Bangladesh Army Football Team, East Bengal FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Punjab FC

Group B: Indian Navy Football Team, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City FC

Group C: Bengaluru FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Air Force Football Team, Kerala Blasters FC

Group D: Downtown Heroes FC, FC Goa, NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong FC

Group E: Chennaiyin FC, Delhi FC, Hyderabad FC, Tribhuwan Army FC

Group F: Indian Army Football Team, Bodoland FC, Odisha FC, Rajasthan United FC

Durand Cup 2023 Fixtures

Here is the full schedule of the Durand Cup football matches.

time in IST

Durand Cup 2023 Venue

The 2023 Durand Cup will be played across three different cities and five stadiums.

  • Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

  • Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata.

  • Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

  • Sports Authority of India Stadium in Kokrajhar.

  • Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The knockout stage will consist of the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final. The final will be played on September 3 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

How to watch Durand Cup 2023 Live on TV

Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 TV and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

How to watch Durand Cup 2023 Live Online

Durand Cup football matches will also be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

