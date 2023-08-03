Durand Cup 2023: Date, Teams, Schedule, Fixture List, Where To Watch

The 2023 Durand Cup will be played across three different cities and five stadiums.

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata.

Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Sports Authority of India Stadium in Kokrajhar.

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The knockout stage will consist of the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final. The final will be played on September 3 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.