Durand Cup 2023: Date, Teams, Schedule, Fixture List, Where To Watch
Here's all you need to know about Durand Cup 2023: Check out dates, teams, venue, fixtures and where to watch
The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, will be held from August 3 to September 3 in West Bengal and Assam. The tournament will feature 24 teams, including 12 Indian Super League clubs, five I-League clubs, five Services teams and Bodoland FC as a local club entry.
ðâ½ The Wait Is Over! â³— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 2, 2023
Just One Day to Go Before the 132nd Edition of The Durand Cup Ignites a Football Frenzy! ð@adgpi @easterncomd @IAF_MCC @indiannavy @HQ_IDS_India pic.twitter.com/siMuJPKxLN
Durand Cup 2023 Teams
The teams have been divided into six groups of four teams each. The group stage will be played in a round-robin format, with the top team from each group qualifying for the knockout stage. The two best second-placed teams will also advance to the knockouts. The teams playing are:
Mumbai City FC
Mohun Bagan FC
Bengaluru FC
East Bengal FC
FC Goa
NorthEast United FC
Punjab FC
Kerala Blasters FC
Chennaiyin FC
Hyderabad FC
Odisha FC
Delhi FC
Jamshedpur FC
Gokulam Kerala FC
Mohammedan FC
Rajasthan United FC
Shillong Lajong FC
Downtown Heroes FC
Bodoland FC
Indian Air Force
Army Red
Indian Navy
Bangladesh Army
Tribhuvan Army
Durand Cup 2023 Groups:
Group A: Bangladesh Army Football Team, East Bengal FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Punjab FC
Group B: Indian Navy Football Team, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City FC
Group C: Bengaluru FC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Air Force Football Team, Kerala Blasters FC
Group D: Downtown Heroes FC, FC Goa, NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong FC
Group E: Chennaiyin FC, Delhi FC, Hyderabad FC, Tribhuwan Army FC
Group F: Indian Army Football Team, Bodoland FC, Odisha FC, Rajasthan United FC
@vickykaushal09 joins us in celebrating the blockbuster 132nd Edition of IndianOil Durand Cup. Electrifying excitement awaits as the best teams go head-to-head in Asia's oldest and most prestigious football tournament! ðº Don't miss the action starting TOMORROW... pic.twitter.com/nYa5EtHIuR— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 2, 2023
Durand Cup 2023 Fixtures
Here is the full schedule of the Durand Cup football matches.
time in IST
Durand Cup 2023 Venue
The 2023 Durand Cup will be played across three different cities and five stadiums.
Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata.
Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
Sports Authority of India Stadium in Kokrajhar.
Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
The knockout stage will consist of the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final. The final will be played on September 3 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
How to watch Durand Cup 2023 Live on TV
Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 TV and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.
How to watch Durand Cup 2023 Live Online
Durand Cup football matches will also be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.
ðððð ð¡ðð§ðð¬ â ðð©ð¢ð ð¬ðð¯ðð¬ ð§¤— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) August 2, 2023
Antonio Dylan of Odisha FC clinched the #DurandCup 2022 Golden Glove, being a rock in goal ðª¨
Who will claim the honours this year? #DurandCup2023 kicks off on August 3â£rd, LIVE on #SonyLIV ð ðº pic.twitter.com/UpJliUBNmX