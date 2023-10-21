Dravid Hints At Playing Surya And Shami To Compensate For Injured Hardik's Absence

"...obviously, he (Hardik) is an important player for us, so we will have to work around that and see what is the best combination that we can come up with. We will have to see what works best for these conditions and these wickets. But probably might not have the kind of balance that we probably used in the first four games," Dravid was very practical in his thought-process.

Why Shami has a good chance of playing?

That Shami could come into the picture was clear when he termed Shardul being looked as the fourth seamer in the set-up where Pandya was ahead in the pecking order.

Dravid didn't disclose the playing XI and Hardik's possible replacement but hinted that besides Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin is also an option.

"Obviously, the three seamers, having someone like Shami sitting out there and bringing him in this game is a great option. In some cases, there is Ashwin who has obviously been sitting out, who has great quality as well. So, there are two or three combinations we could use considering this till Hardik gets back," he added.