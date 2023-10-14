Disney Star Creates New Viewership Record In High-Voltage India Pakistan Match

Disney+ Hotstar India Head Sajith Sivanandan told PTI: "We would like to thank all the fans who tuned in to watch the India-Pakistan match on Disney+ Hotstar. Your love for the game is what made it possible for Disney+ Hotstar to break all the previous records across all cricket formats and hit a peak concurrency number of 3.5 crore viewers." As the cricketing rivalries continue, It will continue to honour our commitment towards delivering an unmatched viewing experience to all our users, he said.