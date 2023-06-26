Dinesh Karthik Inaugurates T Natarajan's Cricket Academy In Tamil Nadu's Chinnappampatti; See Photos

According to a report by The Hindu, Karthik congratulated Natarajan for investing his money to produce new players from his village.

Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president P. Ashok Sigamani, Salem district Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar, and film actors Yogi Babu, Pugazh, and Gopi, as well as players from the Tamil Nadu cricket team and the Tamil Nadu Premier League attended the event, the report said.

On June 23, former India cricketer Hemang Badani congratulated the SunRisers Hyderabad player for his cricket academy.

"Hearty Congratulations Nattu .There can't be a better inspiring story than yours. I have no doubts that the stepping stones that you have laid today is going to motivate and pave the way for lots of immensely talented players from all parts to make it big just like you did," Badani tweeted.