CWC Qualifier: ZIM Vs NEP - Playing XI, Pitch Details, Where To Watch & More

ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers are all set to begin from June 18, with the hosts Zimababwe taking on Nepal in the 1st match of the CWC Qualifiers round robin stage.

Zimbabwe has missed out on booking a spot in the World Cup for the first time since 2019. Whereas Nepal have won 11 of their last 12 ODI's.

Although the host nation will be favorite to win the inaugural match of the tournament, one cannot rule out the Nepal team who themselves have a come a long way to reach the ICC CWC Qualifiers.