CWC Qualifier: ZIM Vs NEP - Playing XI, Pitch Details, Where To Watch & More
ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Match 1- Zimbabwe vs Nepal - All You Need To Know
ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers are all set to begin from June 18, with the hosts Zimababwe taking on Nepal in the 1st match of the CWC Qualifiers round robin stage.
Zimbabwe has missed out on booking a spot in the World Cup for the first time since 2019. Whereas Nepal have won 11 of their last 12 ODI's.
Although the host nation will be favorite to win the inaugural match of the tournament, one cannot rule out the Nepal team who themselves have a come a long way to reach the ICC CWC Qualifiers.
Zimbabwe Vs Nepal - Toss Update
Zimbabwe have won the toss and have opted to field
We're going to have a bowl first. It's our winter season so there's a good bit in it early with the new ball. Preparation has been very good, we had Pakistan A here for 6 games, lots been done leading up to this tournament. Definitely nice playing in familiar conditions, we've got a good crowd supporting us.Craig Ervine | Zimbabwe Captain
We've been preparing well, have customised with the conditions, we will need to play well in the first 10 overs. We've been in great form, looking to continue the same in the qualifiers and let's see what'll happen.Rohit Paudel | Nepal Captain
Zimbabwe vs Nepal Playing XI
Nepal Playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane
Zimbabwe Playing XI: Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine(c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
Zimbabwe Vs Nepal - Weather Forecast
The weather forecast for Harare is hot & sunny. Conditions are expected to be hot & dry throughout the match. No rain is expected.
Zimbabwe Vs Nepal - Pitch Report
The track at the Harare Sports Club is generally quite flat and has always favored the batsmen. The boundaries at Harare are also short, so one can expect a flurry of runs on this deck.
Total ODI matches played at this ground: 174
Matches won batting first: 81
Matches won bowling first: 89
Average 1st Inns scores: 230
Highest Score recorded at Harare sports club: 350/6 by Australia against Zimbabwe in Aug 2014.
Going by the records, teams will prefer to win the toss and opt to field first.
How To Watch Zimbabwe vs Nepal Match in India?
In India, the match will be broadcasted live in on Star Sports Network's TV channels (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2HD).
You can also watch the live streaming of Zimbabwe vs Nepal match in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Live streaming is also available on the FanCode app and website.
How To Watch Zimbabwe vs Nepal Match in Nepal?
In Nepal, fans can stream all 34 fixtures on Net TV.
How To Watch Zimbabwe vs Nepal Match in Zimbabwe?
Fans in Zimbabwe can enjoy their home event on television via SuperSport and catch live streaming via the SuperSport app.
Zimbabwe Vs Nepal - Squads
Zimbabwe Squad: Wessly Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(w), Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Joylord Gumbie, Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani
Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Gyanendra Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel(c), Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Kishore Mahato, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud