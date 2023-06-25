CWC 2023 Qualifiers Super Six Stage: Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Schedule & Rules
The Super Six stage will involve three teams from each group facing-off against each other to secure their place in the CWC 2023.
The Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers which began on June 18 are now reaching their penultimate stage where quite a few teams were still fighting it out for the 'Super Six' stage.
The status of all five teams in Group A had already been decided, and after the results of today's (June 25) Group B matches the status of all five teams in Group B has also been decided.
So let's find out more about the crucial upcoming Super Six stage and the possible points up for grabs.
What is 'Super Six' Format in CWC Qualifiers?
Two groups namely - Group A and B, each made up of five teams, play a round-robin series within their own group.
The top three teams in each group then progress towards the CWC Qualifier Super Six stage. During this stage, these teams will also carry over their results (points) from the two matches against the other teams to advance from their initial group.
It is important to remember that points earned in the matches against other teams that also qualify for the Super Six are included in the upcoming stage of the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.
Along with points, the net run rate from these matches against other teams to progress from the group is also carried over to the Super Six stage.
The teams which progress to the Super Six stage will then play the three teams to advance from the opposite group. So three teams from Group A will play against the three teams from Group B.
The top two teams at the end of the Super Six stage will then confirm their place in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. These two teams will also face off against each other in the CWC Qualifier Final which will be held on July 9.
Which teams have qualified for the Super Six Stage?
In Group A, Zimbabwe, Netherlands and West Indies have already qualified for the Super Six stage. These three teams still have a match to play, with Zimbabwe taking on the United States on June 26 and West Indies will face off against the Netherlands (also on June 26) in an all-important match to secure critical points to carry into the next phase.
Zimbabwe who outplayed West Indies in the group-stage match on June 24 will carry forward two crucial points to the Super Six stage.
In group A, Nepal and the United States have been eliminated.
In Group B, Sri Lanka, Scotland and Oman have now qualified for the Super Six stage. So far, Sri Lanka and Scotland have a 100% win record with three wins in three matches but both these teams will face off against each other on June 27 in a crucial fixture which will help decide which team will carry two more crucial points to the Super Six stage.
In group B, Ireland and UAE have been eliminated.
Here are the remaining fixtures of the ICC CWC 23 Qualifiers:
West Indies vs Netherlands: A crucial fixture that will decide who will carry two crucial points to the Super Six stage.
Zimbabwe vs United States: A dead rubber of sorts but a win for Zimbabwe would ensure they finish with a 100% win record and top Group A. A rare win for the United States on the other hand would mean they end the tournament on a high note.
Sri Lanka vs Scotland: Another crucial fixture that will decide who will carry two crucial points to the Super Six stage.
Ireland vs United Arab Emirates: A dead rubber of sorts but both these teams have yet to open their account in the tournament, so a win for either would mean they end the tournament on a high note.
ICC CWC Qualifier Super Six Schedule
The round-robin stage will get over on June 27, the Super Six fixtures will start after a day's break on June 29.
A total of nine matches will be played in the Super Six stage, with each team in the respective group playing against the remaining teams in the opposite group.
CWC Qualifier Super Six Fixture List
With just four matches to go, the positions of the qualified teams are yet to be confirmed.
In Group A, Zimbabwe looks set to top the group. Meanwhile, the winner of WI vs NED will confirm the 2nd spot.
In Group B, the winner of SL vs SCO will decide who ends up topping the group. The losing team will automatically confirm the 2nd spot as Oman has already played their quota of four matches.
The table will be updated as and when the positions are confirmed.
*time in IST
When is the CWC 23 Qualifiers Final?
The finals of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers will take place on Sunday, July 9 at 12:30 PM at Harare Sports Club.