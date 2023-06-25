CWC 2023 Qualifiers Super Six Stage: Qualified Teams, Fixtures, Schedule & Rules

Two groups namely - Group A and B, each made up of five teams, play a round-robin series within their own group.

The top three teams in each group then progress towards the CWC Qualifier Super Six stage. During this stage, these teams will also carry over their results (points) from the two matches against the other teams to advance from their initial group.

It is important to remember that points earned in the matches against other teams that also qualify for the Super Six are included in the upcoming stage of the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.

Along with points, the net run rate from these matches against other teams to progress from the group is also carried over to the Super Six stage.

The teams which progress to the Super Six stage will then play the three teams to advance from the opposite group. So three teams from Group A will play against the three teams from Group B.

The top two teams at the end of the Super Six stage will then confirm their place in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. These two teams will also face off against each other in the CWC Qualifier Final which will be held on July 9.