CWC 2023: Netherlands Qualify For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

The Dutch team before their match against Scotland was placed 4th in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 - Super Six Points Table with four points and a net run rate of -0.042.

The Netherlands were undone by Sri Lanka in their first game of the Super Six stage but recorded a win against Oman on July 3.

Today's game against Scotland was more about the Scottish team than the Netherlands team especially due to the former's recent dominating victory against one of the tournament's favorite Zimbabwe. But the Dutch team rode the game on the performance of a single man 'Bas de Leede'

Put into bat by the Netherlands captain, Scotland put on a strong score of 277/9 in their 50 overs thanks to their player of the tournament 'Brandon McMullen' who scored his 2nd hundred.

At the other end, it was Netherlands' Bas de Leede who took his maiden five-wicket haul and rattled the Scotland side.

Chasing a competitive score of 278 was never going to be easy but the Dutch side got to a decent start and were 65-0 after 12 overs. But things soon started to fall apart and they were reduced to 163 for 5 in 31 overs. That's when Bas de Leede came to bat and changed the complexion of the game. Scotland were becoming favorites to clinch the match but Bas took on the Scottish bowling attack and hammered them to every other part of the ground.

He was strongly supported by Saqib Zulfiqar, and both these stitched on a 100-run partnership scoring at more than 6 runs an over. During this, Bas de Leede also brought up his maiden ODI hundred and rounded off a perfect night for himself and the Dutch side.

Netherlands and Sri Lanka will now head to India for the ICC World Cup 2023 which willl be held in October this year.