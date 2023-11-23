CSK's Ben Stokes To Miss IPL 2024

IPL 2024: The Indian Premier League might begin in March 2024 but a big news has already come out of the Chennai Super King's camp where they have stated that England Test captain Ben Stokes has made himself unavailable for IPL 2024 to manage his workload and fitness.

Stokes who was part of the England World Cup ODI squad had recently come out of retirement to participate in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Ben Stokes had joined the CSK camp a year before they had a successful 2023 campaign where they were crowned the IPL champions.

The statement on the CSK website said, 'The Chennai Super Kings management is supportive of Ben in his decision to manage his workload with England playing a 5-Test series in India before the IPL and then the T20 World Cup in June 2024.'

Ben Stokes will be a huge loss for Dhoni's team and they will look for some reinforcement before the IPL 2024 campaign kicks off next year.