CSK's Ben Stokes To Miss IPL 2024
Get the details on why the England Test captain has made himself unavailable for the upcoming season.
IPL 2024: The Indian Premier League might begin in March 2024 but a big news has already come out of the Chennai Super King's camp where they have stated that England Test captain Ben Stokes has made himself unavailable for IPL 2024 to manage his workload and fitness.
Stokes who was part of the England World Cup ODI squad had recently come out of retirement to participate in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.
Ben Stokes had joined the CSK camp a year before they had a successful 2023 campaign where they were crowned the IPL champions.
The statement on the CSK website said, 'The Chennai Super Kings management is supportive of Ben in his decision to manage his workload with England playing a 5-Test series in India before the IPL and then the T20 World Cup in June 2024.'
Ben Stokes will be a huge loss for Dhoni's team and they will look for some reinforcement before the IPL 2024 campaign kicks off next year.
Cricket World Cup 2023
Stokes who was part of the England ODI squad had a forgettable ODI World Cup after winning only 3 matches out of the 10 which saw them getting eliminated from the race much before the end of the group stage.
Although the fans were able to see the Stokes masterclass in the last three innings he played in the WOrld Cup which included a century against Netherlands and two half centuries, one each against Pakistan and Australia.
The only saving grace for England was that they managed to sneak through to seventh place and qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025.