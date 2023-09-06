ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets: BCCI Announces Release Of 400,000 Tickets; Here Are The Details
With 4 lakh tickets being released, don't miss your chance to witness the biggest cricketing event of the year.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Three days after the last slot of tickets for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 were sold out, BCCI has now announced that it will release 400,000 tickets in the next phase of ticket sales for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
In its latest media release, BCCI stated the following,
'The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acknowledges the high demand for tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI has announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in this historic event.
Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year. Fans are encouraged to act promptly to secure their tickets, as tickets are expected to be in high demand, given the immense global interest in the event.
The general sale of tickets for all matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at . Fans will be notified of the further sale of tickets in the next phase in due course.
The BCCI deeply acknowledges that fans are the heartbeat of the tournament, and their unwavering passion, engagement, and contr'ibutions are pivotal to the success of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.'
The announcement comes just a few days after the World Cup ticket fiasco which saw many irate fans criticise BCCI and BookMyShow for the manner in which the entire ticket sales took place.
BCCI had segregated India match ticket sales for all users (excluding MasterCard users) in a phase-wise manner. The tickets were being sold in different phases as mentioned below.
India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum: August 30 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune: August 31 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai: September 1 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata: September 2 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India match at Ahmedabad: September 3 from 8 PM IST onwards.
But starting from August 31, when tickets for the non-warm-up matches started going on sale cricket fans faced many issues with respect to the entire booking process - from the BookMyShow website not responding to users being made to wait in the queue for more than 2 hours and up to 2 months, the list of issues continued. Considering it was the first day of the ticket sale, many fans ignored these initial hiccups and expected BCCI and BookMyShow to strengthen their platform to handle the surge of fans eager to book the tickets.
But what followed was complete chaos. Fans were left astonished when tickets for matches like India vs Australia and India vs Bangladesh were sold out in minutes with many fans left frustrated as they were made to wait in the queue for hours before being flashed with the 'tickets are not sold out' screen.
If this wasn't enough, the tickets for the India vs South Africa match which went on sale on Septemer 2nd were sold out in less than a minute after going live on the platform.
But what angered the fans more than anything else was when the tickets for the India vs Pakistan match went on sale. Die-hard fans who were keen on landing a World Cup ticket were kept waiting for more than 40 minutes after the sale window opened with many of them being unable to book any tickets.
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Ticket Booking Date and Time
As per the BCCI media release, the general sale of tickets for all matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023.
BCCI has given the fans another opportunity to try their luck and secure tickets for the all-important India matches for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
It has also notified that the sale of tickets will be planned in a phased manner and fans will be notified about the same in the next phase in due course of time.
How To Book Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to book tickets for Cricket World Cup 2023 matches.
Step 1) Visit ICC's official ticketing website at
Step 2) Click on the venue under 'Find matches by venue'.
Step 3) Select the match for which you want to purchase the World Cup tickets.
Step 4) Click on the 'Book' option available on the screen.
Step 5) A login prompt will appear through which you can log in.
Step 6) Select the required number of seats.
Step 7) Select the seating area for which you want to purchase tickets.
Step 8) Click on 'Book'.
Step 9) Add the pincode for the home delivery of tickets.
Step 10) Enter the required personal details.
Step 11) Click on Proceed to Pay and make the payment.