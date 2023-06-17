Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023: Full Schedule, Teams, Broadcast Details & More
CWC Qualifiers will involve ten teams who will fight it out to fill up the last two positions in the Cricket World Cup 2023.
Ten teams will compete in the qualifying tournament starting this month in Zimbabwe with the final two spots up for grabs at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
The winners and runner-up will then book a place in the all-important ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup which will take place in India later this year in October.
Here's a list of important dates, teams, fixtures, and everything you need to know about the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier.
Cricket World Cup Qualifier Groups
Ten teams will be divided into two groups of five each, these teams will be playing a round-robin series within the group.
Group A
Netherlands
Nepal
United States
West Indies
Zimbabwe
Group B
Ireland
Oman
Scotland
Sri Lanka
United Arab Emirates
Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023: Important Dates
The all-important Cricket World Cup Qualifier will begin from June 18 to July 9 in Zimbabwe.
The group stage matches will get over by June 27, and the top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six stage. The Super Six stage will be held from June 29 to July 7.
The top two teams will then compete in the CWC Qualifier Final on July 9. These two teams will also secure their spots in the Cricket World Cup, which will be held in India later this year.
Additionally, a playoff series will be held from June 30 to July 6 to determine the rankings from seventh to tenth place in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier.
Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023: Qualifier Teams
Zimbabwe, Ireland, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka, UAE, USA, and West Indies will play in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier.
Where To Watch Cricket World Cup Qualifier On TV In India?
The 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier will be broadcast live in India on Star Sports Network's TV channels (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2HD)
Where To Watch Cricket World Cup Qualifier Online In India?
You can also watch the live streaming of the tournament in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. You can also watch the live streaming of the tournament on the FanCode app and website.
Reiterating, FanCode is the ultimate destination for any cricket lover!#ICCQualifiers pic.twitter.com/UcumksNkDj— FanCode (@FanCode) June 16, 2023
Cricket World Cup Qualifier Broadcast Full List
All 34 matches will be televised or streamed from four venues across Harare and Bulawayo. Below is the list of TV channels and online websites/apps where fans from participating countries can watch the ICC CWC Qualifiers.
How To Watch Cricket World Cup Qualifier In Nepal?
In Nepal, fans can stream all 34 fixtures on Net TV.
How To Watch Cricket World Cup Qualifier In Sri Lanka?
In Sri Lanka, fans can watch the matches on TV1 and Sirasa TV channels, whereas digital coverage will be provided via the Maharaja TV website.
How To Watch Cricket World Cup Qualifier In Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, all matches will be live-streamed via Rabbithole and Toffee. Fans can also watch some selected matches live on Gazi TV.
How To Watch Cricket World Cup Qualifier In Pakistan?
In Pakistan, fans can live stream all 34 matches on PTV Sports app. PTV Sports will also telecast 20 high-spec games live on PTV Sports television channel.
How To Watch Cricket World Cup Qualifier In West Indies?
In the Caribbean Islands, televised matches will be available live on ESPN and ESPN 2 with live streaming through ESPN Play.
How To Watch Cricket World Cup Qualifier In US?
Willow TV will broadcast 20 TV matches across North America, with live streaming available via Hotstar in Canada and on ESPN+ in the United States.
How To Watch Cricket World Cup Qualifier In the Netherlands?
Fans in the Netherlands can tune in to live coverage of CWC Qualifiers via Yupp TV.
How To Watch Cricket World Cup Qualifier In Zimbabwe?
Fans in Zimbabwe can enjoy their home event on television via SuperSport and catch live streaming via the SuperSport app.
How To Watch Cricket World Cup Qualifier In Oman?
Fans in Oman can watch the CWC qualifier on CricLife and CricLife Max and can watch the live streaming via StarzPlay, Switch TV, and Du platforms.
How To Watch Cricket World Cup Qualifier In Ireland?
Sky Sports will broadcast all 20 TV games in Ireland via the Sky Sports Cricket channel, with all matches available to stream on the Sky Sports app.
Cricket World Cup Qualifier Group Stage Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Qualifier Super Six stage and Playoffs
Thursday 29 June
Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen’s Sports Club
Friday 30 June
Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club
Saturday 1 July
Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club
Sunday 2 July
Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club
Monday 3 July
Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club
Tuesday 4 July
Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club
Wednesday 5 July
Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club
Thursday 6 July
Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club
Friday 7 July
Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club
When is Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Final?
The finals of the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Harare Sports Club.
Cricket World Cup Qualifier Squads
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha
West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd
Zimbabwe: Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.
Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Saqib Zulfiqar.
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.
UAE: Mohammad Waseem (c), Ethan D'Souza, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sharki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish JC, Arjun Saud, Kishor Mahato
USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Gajanand Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Kyle Philip,Nisarg Patel, Nostush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Usman Rafiq
Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah
Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023: Total Number Of Matches
In total, there will be 34 ODI matches across the tournament, including the Super Six stage where the top teams will compete. The teams that miss out on the Super Six stage will have a chance to determine their rankings from seventh to tenth place in the CWC Qualifier. This event marks the culmination of four years of ODI competition, bringing together the bottom five teams from the ICC Men's CWC Super League, three teams that qualified automatically from the ICC Men’s CWC League 2, and two teams that secured their place through the ICC Men's CWC Qualifier Play-off.