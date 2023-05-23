Cricket World Cup: ICC Confirms Warm-Up Fixtures For World Cup Qualifiers
10 teams will compete in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier from 18 June – 9 July 2023
International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the warm-up fixtures of the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe today on May 23.
10 teams will play a total of two warm-up matches before the start of the the Qualifier round on June 18. The objective of these warm-up games was to allow all international teams to acclimatize to the conditions and get proper match practice before the crucial stages of the World Cup begin.
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup - Warm Up Fixtures
The warm fixtures will begin on Tuesday, June 13 where every team will play their first warm-up game. The second set of warm fixtures will also be held in the same week on Thursday, June 15.
Here are the warm up fixtures announced by ICC
The 10 sides part of this qualifiers are
West Indies
Scotland
Zimbabwe
Oman
Nepal
UAE
Sri Lanka
Netherlands
Ireland
USA
These 10 sides will battle it out for remaining two places at the 2023 World Cup at the end of the year, with the top two teams at the completion of the Super Six stage progressing through to the final and earning a place at the 50-over format.