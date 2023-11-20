Cricket World Cup 2023 Team Of The Tournament Revealed By ICC; Take A Look

The ODI World Cup 2023 in India ended with Australia defeating the hosts by six wickets on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The tournament witnessed some spectacular individual performances across seven weeks of high-quality cricket and the International Cricket Council on Monday revealed the official ICC Team of the Tournament.

The team is dominated by Indians as six players from the host country have been named.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has been named the captain of the ICC Team of the Tournament. Rohit Sharma ended the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer with 597 runs in 11 matches. He gave quick starts to the team allowing other batters to build their innings.

Along with Rohit, South Africa's Quinton de Kock is the other opening batter in the team. Playing his last ODI World Cup, de Kock was in breath-taking form during the group stage. He scored four centuries, including World Cup 2023's second-highest score of 174 against Bangladesh.

At number three is India's star batter Virat Kohli, who is also the Player of the Tournament. Kohli scored the most runs ever by an individual batter at a men’s Cricket World Cup. His 765 surpassed the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar (673 in 2003).

At four is New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who scored 552 runs in nine innings, including a century against India in the semi final. At the fifth position is India's keeper batter KL Rahul. The 31-year-old finished the World Cup with a superb average of 75.33.

At the sixth position is Australia's Glenn Maxwell who scored a double-century against Afghanistan and the fastest ever World Cup century against the Netherlands.

At number seven and eight are India's Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah who were crucial with the ball and were among the bowlers with the best economy rates.

Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka finds a place in the team of the tournament because of his 21 wickets in nine innings. A haul of 5/80 against India was the pick of his efforts.

At number ten is Australian spinner Adam Zampa, who finished the tournament with 23 wickets followed by Mohammed Shami, the top wicket taker in the ODI World Cup 2023.

South Africa's Gerald Coetzee is the 12th player in ICC's team of the tournament.