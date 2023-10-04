World Cup 2023 Schedule: Full List Of ODI Matches & Fixtures
CWC 2023: The tournament will begin with England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi stadium on October 5.
Cricket World Cup 2023: The highly anticipated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin on Thursday, October 5. A total of 48 matches will be played across 10 venues in India.
The 2023 Cricket World Cup tournament will see the 10 teams namely - India, England, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and the Netherlands play against each other once in a single round-robin format, with the top four teams going on to the semi-finals.
The tournament opener between England and New Zealand will be played on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The same venue will also host the final on November 19.
Team India will play their first match against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led team will face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.
Here is the full fixture list of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
Full list of World Cup ODI Matches
Cricket World Cup Knockout Stages
The first semi-final will be held on Wednesday, November 15 in Mumbai and the second semi-final will be held on November 16 in Kolkata. Both semi-finals will have a reserve day.
The World Cup Final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 with November 20 slated as the reserve day.
All three knock-out fixtures will be day-night affairs, with the matches beginning at 14:00 pm IST.