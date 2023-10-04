World Cup 2023 Schedule: Full List Of ODI Matches & Fixtures

Cricket World Cup 2023: The highly anticipated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin on Thursday, October 5. A total of 48 matches will be played across 10 venues in India.

The 2023 Cricket World Cup tournament will see the 10 teams namely - India, England, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and the Netherlands play against each other once in a single round-robin format, with the top four teams going on to the semi-finals.

The tournament opener between England and New Zealand will be played on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The same venue will also host the final on November 19.

Team India will play their first match against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led team will face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

Here is the full fixture list of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.