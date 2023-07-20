Cricket World Cup 2023 🏆: ICC Releases World Cup Promo Featuring Shah Rukh Khan; Watch Here
The tournament will begin on 5th Oct and will see last year's finalists England and New Zealand in the opening match.
With less than 100 days to go for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the International Cricket Council has released a promo of the much anticipated ODI World Cup featuring Bollywood Superstar 'King Khan' (Shah Rukh Khan).
On July 19, ICC teased what was in store when they tweeted an image of Shah Rukh Khan with the ICC trophy. As soon as the tweet was out, Indian cricket fans and fans of King Khan couldn't hide their emotions at what could be expected.
King Khan ð¤ #CWC23 Trophy— ICC (@ICC) July 19, 2023
Itâs nearlyÂ hereÂ â¦ pic.twitter.com/TK55V3VkfA
But just a day after, the ICC obliged and tweeted a 2 min 13-second video that captures the essence, emotions, hard work and everything else that is involved during the ICC ODI World Cup Tournament.
Shah Rukh Khan in his true King Khan style can be seen narrating these emotions and putting into perspective each team's hard work & pride and the expectations, joys and sorrows of the fans.
Also highlighting some key moments of camaraderie between these same nations who battle it out for the coveted ICC Men's Trophy. King Khan makes his own appearance in the video after around 1 min 50 secs with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy.
Watch the clip below, which will surely give you the goosebumps.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Promo
The promo has been captioned with
'History will be written and dreams will be realised at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 🏆
All it takes is just one day ✨'
History will be written and dreams will be realised at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 ð— ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2023
All it takes is just one day â¨ pic.twitter.com/G5J0Fyzw0Z
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
The schedule for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 was released in the month of June.
The scheduled was launched at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 27, exactly 100 days before the start of the tournament.
Team India will begin their ODI World Cup campaign against 5-time winners Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led team will play a total of 9 matches across 9 venues throughout the country.
Here is the full list of Team India's ICC World Cup 2023 fixtures, date and time, you can also recap all the excitement of the ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement and re-live the fixture announcement of all the participating nations.