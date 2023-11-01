Cricket World Cup 2023: ICC Releases List Of Players With Biggest Impact In The Field
ICC World Cup 2023: The phrase "catches win matches" is a saying that brings into the picture another important aspect of a cricket match -- fielding.
In CWC 2023 as well, batsmen and bowlers have been ruling the stats as far as 'most number of runs' scored and 'most number of wickets' taken are concerned. But as the data suggests, the fielding has also played an important role in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
And to acknowledge this, the ICC has shared ratings highlighting the impact of fielding. The stats showcase player-wise rating points till match 30 of the ODI World Cup.
India and Australia are the only two teams to have two players featuring in this list. South Africa on the other hand leads the way in the 'team fielding' ratings, with the Proteas having claimed a total of 44 catches, seven more than any other team in the competition so far. The Netherlands are in second place in the 'team fielding' ratings.
List Of Players With Biggest Impact In The Field At ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
New Zealand's leading wicket taker Micthell Santner tops the list with 43.28 rating points. Santner has been in prime form during the ODI World Cup having notched up four catches in the six matches he has played so far. But more than the number of catches, it's his acrobatic fielding which has drawn a lot of attention.
The left-arm orthodox spinner is adjudged to have saved a total of nine runs in the field and it was his catch during their match against Afghanistan which probably is among the contenders for the 'catch of the tournament'.
Following closely on the heels of Santner is David Miller, the South African middle-order batsman who has always been known for his fielding and catching. He is second on the list with 41.19 rating points. Miller has four catches against his name in the six matches played so far.
Miller is followed by David Warner, who also sits second in the table for the 'most runs' category of the ICC World Cup 2023. Lately, Warner has been in some cracking form after a dull start to the tournament and the same is visible into his fielding as well. He has taken six catches in the same number of matches played so far.
England who are having a forgettable World Cup are sitting bottom of the points table after six matches. Despite this, their all-rounder Liam Livingstone features in this list in fourth position with 34.77 points against his name.
Livingstone is closely followed by the Indian duo of Jadeja and Kohli who are also among the best fielders in the Indian lineup. Jadeja features in the list more because of his fielding statistics than his catching which saw him drop a sitter against New Zealand. Virat Kohli who has five catches against his name sits sixth on the table with 33.46 points.
The Netherlands side is also having a good run in the tournament so far and is still in the fight for the semi-finals. Many have admired their fielding in the tournament, especially their intensity and ability to stop quick singles. And that's the reason Sybrand Engelbrecht from their side features in the top 10 list of fielders.
Another well-known fielder featuring in the list is Australia's Glenn Maxwell who has 28.91 points against his name. Maxwell so far only has two catches against his name but it's his fielding ability, especially in the death overs which has prompted him to appear in the top list.
The remaining two players in the top 10 list are Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto and Pakistan's Shadab Khan with 28.46 and 28.44 rating points against their name.