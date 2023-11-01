Cricket World Cup 2023: ICC Releases List Of Players With Biggest Impact In The Field

ICC World Cup 2023: The phrase "catches win matches" is a saying that brings into the picture another important aspect of a cricket match -- fielding.

In CWC 2023 as well, batsmen and bowlers have been ruling the stats as far as 'most number of runs' scored and 'most number of wickets' taken are concerned. But as the data suggests, the fielding has also played an important role in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

And to acknowledge this, the ICC has shared ratings highlighting the impact of fielding. The stats showcase player-wise rating points till match 30 of the ODI World Cup.

India and Australia are the only two teams to have two players featuring in this list. South Africa on the other hand leads the way in the 'team fielding' ratings, with the Proteas having claimed a total of 44 catches, seven more than any other team in the competition so far. The Netherlands are in second place in the 'team fielding' ratings.