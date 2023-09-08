Cricket World Cup 2023: ICC Releases Full List Of Umpires For League Stage; Check Here

The International Cricket Council on Friday said that all umpires from the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires will officiate in the upcoming Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

The apex cricket body named 20 match officials for the league stage of the Cricket World Cup. The officials for the semi-finals and final will be named in due course of the tournament, ICC said.

The list comprises 16 umpires and four match referees, out of which 12 umpires belong to the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires.