Cricket World Cup 2023: ICC Releases Full List Of Umpires For League Stage; Check Here
The officials for the semi-finals and final will be named in due course of the tournament, ICC said.
The International Cricket Council on Friday said that all umpires from the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires will officiate in the upcoming Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.
The apex cricket body named 20 match officials for the league stage of the Cricket World Cup. The officials for the semi-finals and final will be named in due course of the tournament, ICC said.
The list comprises 16 umpires and four match referees, out of which 12 umpires belong to the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires.
List Of Umpires For ODI World Cup 2023
Christopher Gaffaney, New Zealand
Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka
Marais Erasmus, South Africa
Michael Gough, England
Nitin Menon, India
Paul Reiffel, Australia
Richard Illingworth, England
Richard Kettleborough, England
Rodney Tucker, Australia
Joel Wilson, West Indies
Ahsan Raza, Pakistan
Adrian Holdstock, South Africa
The remaining four belong to the ICC Emerging Umpire Panel. They are:
Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Bangladesh
Paul Wilson, Australia
Alex Wharf, England
Chris Brown, New Zealand
ICC said that this experienced group features three umpires who officiated in the Cricket World Cup 2019 final. This includes Dharmasena, Erasmus and Tucker.
Pakistan's Aleem Dar will be the only umpire from that game to miss this World Cup. He stepped down from the Elite Panel in March this year.
On the other hand, the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees for the event are
Jeff Crowe, New Zealand
Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe
Richie Richardson, West Indies
Javagal Srinath, India
All four are former international players.
For the opening match of the World Cup between England and New Zealand on October 5, Menon and Dharmasena will be the on-field umpires.
Paul Wilson will be the TV umpire, with Sharfuddoula will be the fourth umpire. Pycroft will be the match referee.
Sean Easey, ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees believes that this group would do an excellent job during the global event.
“We are pleased to announce the match officials who will be officiating at the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ever,” Easey said.
“This group is the very best from around the world and we believe that they are ready to perform what will be a challenging job with the eyes of the global cricketing community focussed on every decision," he added.
“We are confident that they will do an excellent job and wish them all the best of luck for what will surely be a World Cup to remember," the ICC Senior Manager said.