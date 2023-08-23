BQPrimeSportsCricket World Cup 2023: ICC Announces Warm-Up Fixtures, Check Schedule Here
Cricket World Cup 2023: ICC Announces Warm-Up Fixtures, Check Schedule Here

The warm up games will begin from September 29 with each team playing games each.

23 Aug 2023, 8:49 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the fixture list of the official warm-up games of this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup which will be held in India later this year.

Total 10 teams are participating in this year's Cricket World Cup 2023 and each of these ten teams will play two warm-up 50-over games in lead-up to the start of the CWC 2023 which will begin on October 5.

These warm up fixtures will be held in three Indian cities which are:

  • Guwahati

  • Hyderabad

  • Thiruvananthapuram

These fixtures will take place between September 29 and October 3.

The objective of these warm-up games is to provide the teams an opportunity to acclimatise to the conditions they are expected to face during the World Cup.

Teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squads during the warm-up matches.

Cricket World Cup 2023: Warm-up Fixtures

Here is the full schedule of the official warm-up games of the CWC World Cup 2023.

The opening day of warm-up fixtures will see Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in Guwahati, South Africa take on Afghanistan in Thiruvananthapuram and Pakistan take on New Zealand in Hyderabad.

India's first warm-up fixture will be on Saturday, September 30 where they will take on reigning ODI Champions England, this fixture will take place in Guwahati.

BCCI have also announced the schedule for the ticket sales for the ICC World Cup 2023. Here's how and when you can buy ODI World Cup Tickets online.

Cricket World Cup 2023: Warm-up Fixtures Time

All warm-up games of Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence at 2:00 pm IST.

Cricket World Cup 2023: Warm-up Fixtures Venue

The warm-up games of Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played at these venues

  • Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

  • Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

  • Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

