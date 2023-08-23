Cricket World Cup 2023: ICC Announces Warm-Up Fixtures, Check Schedule Here
The warm up games will begin from September 29 with each team playing games each.
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the fixture list of the official warm-up games of this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup which will be held in India later this year.
Total 10 teams are participating in this year's Cricket World Cup 2023 and each of these ten teams will play two warm-up 50-over games in lead-up to the start of the CWC 2023 which will begin on October 5.
These warm up fixtures will be held in three Indian cities which are:
Guwahati
Hyderabad
Thiruvananthapuram
These fixtures will take place between September 29 and October 3.
The objective of these warm-up games is to provide the teams an opportunity to acclimatise to the conditions they are expected to face during the World Cup.
Teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squads during the warm-up matches.
Cricket World Cup 2023: Warm-up Fixtures
Here is the full schedule of the official warm-up games of the CWC World Cup 2023.
The opening day of warm-up fixtures will see Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in Guwahati, South Africa take on Afghanistan in Thiruvananthapuram and Pakistan take on New Zealand in Hyderabad.
India's first warm-up fixture will be on Saturday, September 30 where they will take on reigning ODI Champions England, this fixture will take place in Guwahati.
Cricket World Cup 2023: Warm-up Fixtures Time
All warm-up games of Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence at 2:00 pm IST.
Cricket World Cup 2023: Warm-up Fixtures Venue
The warm-up games of Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played at these venues
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad