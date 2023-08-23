Cricket World Cup 2023: ICC Announces Warm-Up Fixtures, Check Schedule Here

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the fixture list of the official warm-up games of this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup which will be held in India later this year.

Total 10 teams are participating in this year's Cricket World Cup 2023 and each of these ten teams will play two warm-up 50-over games in lead-up to the start of the CWC 2023 which will begin on October 5.

These warm up fixtures will be held in three Indian cities which are:

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Thiruvananthapuram

These fixtures will take place between September 29 and October 3.

The objective of these warm-up games is to provide the teams an opportunity to acclimatise to the conditions they are expected to face during the World Cup.

Teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squads during the warm-up matches.