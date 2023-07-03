Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023: How Can Zimbabwe, Scotland And Netherlands Qualify

If Zimbabwe Win

Zimbabwe will take on Scotland in their next game on July 4th. A victory in their last match against Scotland would confirm their spot at the Cricket World Cup 2023.

If Zimbabwe Lose

A loss against Scotland will put the hosts in grave danger of losing out on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Scotland already has a better NRR as compared to Zimbabwe and a win will move them up to 2nd in the table level on points with Zimbabwe. But the hosts can still qualify if the Dutch team can do them a favor and beat the Scottish team in the other remaining fixture by a good margin. The Netherlands team also has just a game left but their NRR is quite inferior to that of Zimbabwe and Scotland.

So a win for Scotland against Zimbabwe and a win for the Netherlands against Scotland would mean that all three teams will finish the Super Six stage on six points each and the net run rate will decide which other team will join Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Zimbabwe will join SL if their run rate is superior to Scotland and Netherlands