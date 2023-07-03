Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023: How Can Zimbabwe, Scotland And Netherlands Qualify
Sri Lanka is the only team who has already qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 which will take place in India later this year
CWC Qualifiers 2023: As we enter into the business end of the CWC Qualifiers 2023, three teams are still eyeing the coveted ODI World Cup qualifying place. With just four matches to go in the Super Six stage, it's a do-or-die situation for the likes of Scotland and Netherlands to ensure that they can book their place for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
Sri Lanka have already confirmed their place at the Cricket World Cup after their recent win against Zimbabwe on Sunday, July 2nd. The 1996 World Cup winners put on a dominating performance and demolished a strong Zimbabwe side by 9 wickets. In doing so they also ensured that only one qualifying place remains who's occupancy will be decided in the next couple of Super Six matches.
Let's look at how all the teams are stacked against each other and what they need to do.
Zimbabwe
The hosts are currently placed 2nd in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 - Super Six Points Table with six points and a net run rate of 0.030.
Zimbabwe started the Super Six stage by beating Oman by a fine margin of 14 runs but was undone by a dominant Sri Lankan side in their 2nd game. The defeat might have dampened the mood in the camp but the fate of their qualification still rests in their own hands. A win in the remaining game will all but ensure their qualification but a loss will mix up things and their qualification will be decided by the results of other matches.
Super Six Stage:
Matches Played: 4
Matches Won: 3
Matches Lost: 1
Points: 6
NRR: 0.030
Remaining Matches for Zimbabwe:
July 4: vs Scotland
How Can Zimbabwe Qualify For The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?
If Zimbabwe Win
Zimbabwe will take on Scotland in their next game on July 4th. A victory in their last match against Scotland would confirm their spot at the Cricket World Cup 2023.
If Zimbabwe Lose
A loss against Scotland will put the hosts in grave danger of losing out on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
Scotland already has a better NRR as compared to Zimbabwe and a win will move them up to 2nd in the table level on points with Zimbabwe. But the hosts can still qualify if the Dutch team can do them a favor and beat the Scottish team in the other remaining fixture by a good margin. The Netherlands team also has just a game left but their NRR is quite inferior to that of Zimbabwe and Scotland.
So a win for Scotland against Zimbabwe and a win for the Netherlands against Scotland would mean that all three teams will finish the Super Six stage on six points each and the net run rate will decide which other team will join Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup.
Zimbabwe will join SL if their run rate is superior to Scotland and Netherlands
Scotland
The Scottish team is currently placed 3rd in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 - Super Six Points Table with four points and a net run rate of 0.188.
Scotland started the Super Six stage with a dominating performance by beating former champions West Indies by 7 wickets. The manner of the win ensured a much superior run rate than that of Zimbabwe and Netherlands. Scotland still has two games left and both are against the teams which have a chance to book a place in the ICC World Cup 2023.
Super Six Stage:
Matches Played: 3
Matches Won: 2
Matches Lost: 1
Points: 4
NRR: 0.188
Remaining Matches for Scotland:
July 4: vs Zimbabwe
July 6: vs Netherlands
How Can Scotland Qualify For The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?
If Scotland Win
If Scotland ends up winning both their games against Zimbabwe and Netherlands then they will book their place in the ICC World Cup 2023.
If Scotland wins against Zimbabwe but ends up losing against Netherlands then it would mean that all three teams will finish the Super Six stage on six points each and the net run rate will decide which other team will join Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup.
Scotland will join SL if their run rate is superior to Zimbabwe and Netherlands.
If Scotland Lose
A defeat against Zimbabwe would mean the end of the road for the Scottish team.
Netherlands
The Dutch team are currently placed 4th in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 - Super Six Points Table with four points and a net run rate of -0.042.
Netherlands were undone by Sri Lanka in their first game of the Super Six stage but recorded a win against Oman on 3rd July. With just a game left, the fate of Netherlands is out of their own hands, and need to rely on results of other matches to have any hope of making it to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
Super Six Stage:
Matches Played: 4
Matches Won: 2
Matches Lost: 2
Points: 4
NRR: -0.042
Remaining Matches for Netherlands:
July 6: vs Scotland
How Can Netherlands Qualify For The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?
If Netherlands Win
A win against Scotland will only be fruitful if Scotland themselves manages to win against Zimbabwe, then it would mean that all three teams will finish the Super Six stage on six points each and the net run rate will decide as to which other team will join Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup.
Netherlands will join SL if their run rate is superior to Zimbabwe and Scotland.
If Netherland Lose
A defeat against Scotland would mean the end of the road for the Dutch team.
When is the CWC 23 Qualifiers Final?
The finals of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers will take place on Sunday, July 9 at 12:30 PM at Harare Sports Club.