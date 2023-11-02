Cricket World Cup 2023: Here's How Each Team Can Book Their Berth In The Semi-Finals

Bangladesh are the only team who have been eliminated so far. India and South Africa look favorites to ensure top four positions after the end of league stage but at present none of the teams have guaranteed qualification for the semi-finals.

How can South Africa qualify for the World Cup semi-finals?

For South Africa to confirm a top-four finish they need to win at least one of the remaining three matches.

If Proteas were to lose all their remaining matches then they can still confirm a top-four finish considering their net run rate (NRR) is better than the other teams who will be tied on 12 points each.

How can India qualify for the World Cup semi-finals?

For India to confirm a top-four finish they need to win at least one of the remaining three matches.

If the 'Men in Blue' were to lose all their remaining matches then they can still confirm a top-four finish considering their net run rate (NRR) is better than the other teams who will be tied on 12 points each.

How can Australia qualify for the World Cup semi-finals?

For Australia to confirm a top-four finish they will need to win all their remaining three matches.

If the Aussies were to win two of their remaining three matches then they can still confirm a top-four finish considering their net run rate (NRR) is better than the other teams who will be tied on 12 points each.

If the Aussies were to win only one of their remaining three matches then they can still confirm a top-four finish considering their net run rate (NRR) is better than the other teams who will be tied on 10 points each.

How can New Zealand qualify for the World Cup semi-finals?

If New Zealand were to win their remaining two matches then they can confirm a top-four finish considering their net run rate (NRR) is better than at least one other four teams who will be tied on 12 points each.

If the Kiwis were to win only one of their remaining two matches then they can still confirm a top-four finish considering their net run rate (NRR) is better than the other teams who will be tied on 10 points each.

How can Pakistan qualify for the World Cup semi-finals?

If Pakistan were to win their remaining two matches then they can confirm a top-four finish considering their net run rate (NRR) is better than other teams who will be tied on 10 points each.

If Pakistan were to win only one of their remaining two matches then they can still confirm a top-four finish considering the following results of other matches go in thier favour.

- Australia and New Zealand lose their remaining matches

- Afghanistan to lose at least two of their remaining three matches but finish with a better net run rate than any other team tied on 8 points each.

How can Afghanistan qualify for the World Cup semi-finals?

Afghanistan can qualify for the semi-finals if they win all their three matches and reach 12 points on the table. Although they would need the results of other matches to go in their favor.

If Afghan side were to win only one of their remaining three matches then they can still confirm a top-four finish on a healthier net run rate than any other teams (Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand) tied on 8 points.

How can Sri Lanka qualify for the World Cup semi-finals?

Sri Lanka can qualify for the semi-finals if they win all three matches and reach 10 points on the table. Although they would need the results of other matches to go in their favor.

If the Lankans were to win only two of their remaining three matches then they can still confirm a top-four finish on a healthier net run rate than any other teams tied on 8 points. Again here they would need Australia and New Zealand to lose at least two matches.

How can Netherlands qualify for the World Cup semi-finals?

Similar to Sri Lanka, the Netherlands can qualify for the semi-finals if they win all three matches and reach 10 points on the table. Although they would need the results of other matches to go in their favor.

If Dutch were to win only two of their remaining three matches then they can still confirm a top-four finish on a healthier net run rate than any other teams tied on 8 points. Again here they would need Australia and New Zealand to lose at least two matches.

How can England qualify for the World Cup semi-finals?

England is all but out of contention for a place in the top four but still has a mathematical chance of qualifying for the semi-finals, but would need to win all their remaining three matches and hope for other results to go massively in their favor; especially with the fact that they have the worst net run rate of all the teams. Mathematically, they would need to win all their three matches with a massive margin to ensure a healthy net run rate and expect Australia & New Zealand to lose their remaining matches and at the same time have only one of Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Afghanistan and Pakistan finish on same number of points.