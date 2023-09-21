Cricket World Cup 2023: England, South Africa Confirm 15-Man Squad For ODI WC In India

ICC World Cup 2023: The biggest cricket extravaganza of the year is now just 2 weeks away and the teams have started to confirm their final 15-player squads for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup which will be played in India this October.

As of September 21, England and South Africa are the two teams that have confirmed their final 15-man squad that will travel to India.

As per the ICC rules, all ten teams are required to announce their 15-player provisional squad before September 28. Any replacements after this date will only be authorized post approval from the ICC board.

So far, the following seven teams have declared their 15-player provisional squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

England (confirmed 15-player squad)

India

South Africa (confirmed 15-player squad)

Australia

Netherlands

New Zealand

Afghanistan

The remaining three teams which are Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka still have around 7-odd days to announce their 15-player provisional or final squad for the ODI World Cup.