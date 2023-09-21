Cricket World Cup 2023: England, South Africa Confirm 15-Man Squad For ODI WC In India
2 out of the 10 teams participating in the ICC Cricket World Cup have confirmed the list of players which will travel to India.
ICC World Cup 2023: The biggest cricket extravaganza of the year is now just 2 weeks away and the teams have started to confirm their final 15-player squads for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup which will be played in India this October.
As of September 21, England and South Africa are the two teams that have confirmed their final 15-man squad that will travel to India.
As per the ICC rules, all ten teams are required to announce their 15-player provisional squad before September 28. Any replacements after this date will only be authorized post approval from the ICC board.
So far, the following seven teams have declared their 15-player provisional squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
England (confirmed 15-player squad)
India
South Africa (confirmed 15-player squad)
Australia
Netherlands
New Zealand
Afghanistan
The remaining three teams which are Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka still have around 7-odd days to announce their 15-player provisional or final squad for the ODI World Cup.
South Africa Squad for Cricket World Cup 2023
SA Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Lizaad Williams , Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.
South African coach Rob Walter confirmed on Thursday that Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala have been ruled out of the Cricket World Cup in India due to injuries, with Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams are coming in as replacements in the 15-man World Cup squad.
England Squad for Cricket World Cup 2023
ENG Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
England was the first out of the 10 teams to confirm their 15-player squad for the ODI World Cup. The Three Lions England made one change in their provisional squad by brining in Harry Brook as a replacement for Jason Roy.
Roy did not feature in any of the ODI matches against New Zealand due to recurring back spasms. Jos Butler spoke about the change and confirmed that Roy will remain as the top-order reserve in case of any injuries to the selected squad members.
Cricket World Cup 2023: 7 Out 10 Teams Including India, Australia, England Have Announced Provisional Squads
Cricket World Cup 2023
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5 when the finalists (England and New Zealand) of the 2019 Cricket World Cup will face each other in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India will play their first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led team will face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.