September Cricket Schedule 2023: Full List Of Cricket Matches, Series And Tournaments
The fixtures for September 2023 include the Asia Cup 2023, New Zealand of England, Australia tour of South Africa and more.
The upcoming month of September 2023 promises to be action-packed for cricket fans around the globe with some of the biggest teams in the world set to be in action.
The month will begin with the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 which will feature teams like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and others.
Australia and New Zealand will tour South Africa and England respectively for limited over series to prepare for the ODI World Cup in October. Here is September 2023's cricket schedule:
Cricket Schedule September 2023: Upcoming Matches In September
Asia Cup 2023
Group stage
India vs Pakistan - September 2
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - September 3
India vs Nepal - September 4
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka - September 5
Super 4s
A1 vs B2 - September 6
B1 vs B2- September 9
A1 vs A2 - September 10
A2 vs B1 - September 12
A1 vs B1 - September 14
A2 vs B2 - September 15
Final - September 17
Australia vs South Africa: Fixtures
South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I - September 1
South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I- September 3
Australia vs. South Africa ODI Series Schedule
South Africa vs Australia, 1st ODI - September 7
South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI - September 9
South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI - September 12
South Africa vs Australia, 4th ODI - September 15
South Africa vs Australia, 5th ODI - September 17
England vs New Zealand: Full Schedule
England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I - September 1
England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I - September 3
England vs New Zealand, 4th T20I - September 5
England vs New Zealand ODI Series Schedule
England vs New Zealand, 1st ODI - September 8
England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI - September 10
England vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI - September 13
England vs New Zealand, 4th ODI - September 15
England vs Ireland ODI Series
England vs Ireland, 1st ODI - September 20
England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI - September 23
England vs IReland, 3rd ODI - September 26
Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODI Series
Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI - September 21
Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI - September 23
Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI - September 26
India vs Australia ODI Series
India vs Australia, 1st ODI - September 22
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI - September 24
India vs Australia, 3rd ODI - September 27
Other competitions and tours scheduled to be played in September 2023 include Caribbean Premier League 2023, Rajasthan Premier League 2023, County Championship Division One And Two, South Africa Women Tour of Pakistan, Women's Caribbean Premier League 2023, Sri Lanka Women Tour of England and New Zealand Women Tour Of South Africa.