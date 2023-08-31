September Cricket Schedule 2023: Full List Of Cricket Matches, Series And Tournaments

The upcoming month of September 2023 promises to be action-packed for cricket fans around the globe with some of the biggest teams in the world set to be in action.

The month will begin with the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 which will feature teams like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and others.

Australia and New Zealand will tour South Africa and England respectively for limited over series to prepare for the ODI World Cup in October. Here is September 2023's cricket schedule: