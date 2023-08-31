September Cricket Schedule 2023: Full List Of Cricket Matches, Series And Tournaments

BQPrimeSportsSeptember Cricket Schedule 2023: Full List Of Cricket Matches, Series And Tournaments
ADVERTISEMENT

The fixtures for September 2023 include the Asia Cup 2023, New Zealand of England, Australia tour of South Africa and more.

31 Aug 2023, 10:08 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image source: Twitter/@BCCI</p></div>
Image source: Twitter/@BCCI

The upcoming month of September 2023 promises to be action-packed for cricket fans around the globe with some of the biggest teams in the world set to be in action.

The month will begin with the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 which will feature teams like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and others.

Australia and New Zealand will tour South Africa and England respectively for limited over series to prepare for the ODI World Cup in October. Here is September 2023's cricket schedule:

Cricket Schedule September 2023: Upcoming Matches In September

Asia Cup 2023

Group stage

  • India vs Pakistan - September 2

  • Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - September 3

  • India vs Nepal - September 4

  • Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka - September 5

Super 4s

  • A1 vs B2 - September 6

  • B1 vs B2- September 9

  • A1 vs A2 - September 10

  • A2 vs B1 - September 12

  • A1 vs B1 - September 14

  • A2 vs B2 - September 15

Final - September 17

Australia vs South Africa: Fixtures

  • South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I - September 1

  • South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I- September 3

Australia vs. South Africa ODI Series Schedule

  • South Africa vs Australia, 1st ODI - September 7

  • South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI - September 9

  • South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI - September 12

  • South Africa vs Australia, 4th ODI - September 15

  • South Africa vs Australia, 5th ODI - September 17

England vs New Zealand: Full Schedule

  • England vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I - September 1

  • England vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I - September 3

  • England vs New Zealand, 4th T20I - September 5

England vs New Zealand ODI Series Schedule

  • England vs New Zealand, 1st ODI - September 8

  • England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI - September 10

  • England vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI - September 13

  • England vs New Zealand, 4th ODI - September 15

England vs Ireland ODI Series

  • England vs Ireland, 1st ODI - September 20

  • England vs Ireland, 2nd ODI - September 23

  • England vs IReland, 3rd ODI - September 26

Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODI Series

  • Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI - September 21

  • Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI - September 23

  • Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI - September 26

India vs Australia ODI Series

  • India vs Australia, 1st ODI - September 22

  • India vs Australia, 2nd ODI - September 24

  • India vs Australia, 3rd ODI - September 27

Other competitions and tours scheduled to be played in September 2023 include Caribbean Premier League 2023, Rajasthan Premier League 2023, County Championship Division One And Two, South Africa Women Tour of Pakistan, Women's Caribbean Premier League 2023, Sri Lanka Women Tour of England and New Zealand Women Tour Of South Africa.

