Cricket Schedule In July 2023: Full List Of Upcoming Matches, Series And Tournament

The month of June 2023 will be remembered by cricket fans for the years to come.

The fans witnessed three thrilling Test matches starting with Australia defeating India in the World Test Championship Final at The Oval.

Then, the team led by Pat Cummins won the first Ashes Test against England by two wickets at Edgbaston. And finally, the Australian women's team won the only Test against England by 89 runs.

Cricket fans have also witnessed some thrilling ODI cricket in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

Similarly, the upcoming month of July promises to be a great month as there is plenty of cricketing action lined up.

The fixtures for July 2023 include India's tour of the West Indies, the continuation of men's and women's Ashes, Super Sixes matches of ODI World Cup Qualifiers and much more.

Take a look at the cricketing calendar for July 2023: