Cricket Schedule In July 2023: Full List Of Upcoming Matches, Series And Tournament
The fixtures for July 2023 include India's tour of the West Indies, the continuation of men's and women's Ashes and more.
The month of June 2023 will be remembered by cricket fans for the years to come.
The fans witnessed three thrilling Test matches starting with Australia defeating India in the World Test Championship Final at The Oval.
Then, the team led by Pat Cummins won the first Ashes Test against England by two wickets at Edgbaston. And finally, the Australian women's team won the only Test against England by 89 runs.
Cricket fans have also witnessed some thrilling ODI cricket in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023.
Similarly, the upcoming month of July promises to be a great month as there is plenty of cricketing action lined up.
Take a look at the cricketing calendar for July 2023:
The Ashes 2023
England vs Australia, 2nd Test
Date: June 28 - July 2
Location: Lord's
England vs Australia, 3rd Test
Date: July 6 - July 10
Location: Leeds
England vs Australia, 4th Test
Date: July 19 - July 23
Location: Manchester
England vs Australia, 5th Test
Date: July 27 to July 31
Location: The Oval
Time: 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch: Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv app
India Tour Of West Indies 2023
India vs West Indies, 1st Test - July 12 to July 16
India vs West Indies, 2nd Test - July 20 to July 24
India vs West Indies, 1st ODI - July 27
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI - July 29
Time: 7:30 PM IST (Test matches), 7:00 PM IST (ODIs)
Where to watch India vs West Indies 2023: According to The Quint, all India vs West Indies matches will be broadcasted live on TV on the DD Sports channel and will also be available online on JioCinema and FanCode.
ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023
Scotland vs West Indies - July 1
Nepal vs United Arab Emirates - July 2
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka - July 2
Netherlands vs Oman - July 3
Zimbabwe vs Scotland - July 4
TBC vs TBC - July 4
Oman vs West Indies - July 5
Netherlands vs Scotland - July 6
TBC vs TBC - July 6
Sri Lanka vs West Indeis - July 8
Final - July 19
Time: 12:30 PM IST
Where to watch: Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar.
Women's Ashes 2023
England Women vs Australia Women - 1st T20I - July 1
England Women vs Australia Women - 2nd T20I - July 5
England Women vs Australia Women - 3rd T20I - July 8
England Women vs Australia Women - 1st ODI - July 12
England Women vs Australia Women - 2nd ODI - July 16
England Women vs Australia Women - 3rd ODI - July 18
India Women Tour Of Bangladesh 2023
Bangladesh Women vs India Women - 1st T20I - July 9
Bangladesh Women vs India Women - 2nd T20I - July 11
Bangladesh Women vs India Women - 3rd T20I - July 13
Bangladesh Women vs India Women - 1st ODI - July 16
Bangladesh Women vs India Women - 2nd ODI - July 19
Bangladesh Women vs India Women - 3rd ODI - July 22
Time: 1:30 PM IST (T20Is), 9 AM IST (ODIs)
Afghanistan Tour Of Bangladesh 2023
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI - July 5
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI - July 8
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI - July 11
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I - July 14
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I - July 6
Time: 10:30 AM IST (ODIs), 2:30 PM IST (T20Is)
Where to watch: FanCode
Duleep Trophy 2023
West Zone vs Winner of QF 1, 1st Semi-Final - July 5 to July 8
South Zone vs Winner of QF 2, 2nd Semi-Final - July 5 to July 8
Final - July 12 to July 16
Time: 9:30 AM IST