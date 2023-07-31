Cricket Schedule In August 2023: Full List Of Upcoming Matches, Series And Tournaments
The fixtures for August 2023 include India's T20I series vs West Indies, The Hundred, Lanka Premier League and more.
The month of July 2023 was action-packed for cricket fans around the world.
Fans witnessed an enthralling men's Ashes series with England bouncing back after losing the first two Test matches. They still have the chance to draw the series if they manage to bundle out Australia on the final day of the fifth Test on Monday.
Australia need 249 runs and they have 10 wickets in hand.
In this month, fans witnessed India thrashing West Indies in the Test series in the Caribbean. Yashasvi Jaiswal made his debut for India and scored a century in the first Test.
Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the two-Test series held in the island country. Afghanistan also visited Bangladesh for a full fledged tour wherein they managed to beat the hosts in ODI series but lost the only Test match and the T20I series.
Now, for the upcoming month of August, the cricket schedule includes India vs West Indies T20I series along with The Hundred, Lanka Premier League and more. Take a look:
List Of Upcoming Matches In August 2023
India vs West Indies
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI - August 1
India vs West Indies, T20I series
India vs West Indies, 1st T20I - August 3
India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I - August 6
India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I - August 8
India vs West Indies, 4th T20I - August 12
India vs West Indies, 5th T20I - August 13
ICC Mens T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B 2023
Malaysia vs Thailand - August 1
Deodhar Trophy 2023: Remaining Fixtures
North Zone vs North East Zone - August 1
East Zone vs West Zone - August 1
Central Zone vs South Zone - August 1
Final - August 3
New Zealand Tour Of United Arab Emirates
UAE vs New Zealand, 1st T20I - August 17
UAE vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I - August 19
UAE vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I - August 20
India Tour Of Ireland
Ireland vs India, 1st T20I - August 18
Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I - August 20
Ireland vs India, 3rd T20I- August 23
Australia Tour Of South Africa
South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I - August 30
New Zealand Tour Of England
England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I - August 30
Asia Cup 2023
Pakistan vs Nepal - August 30
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - August 31
Ireland Women's Tour Of Netherlands
Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women, 1st T20I - August 14
Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women, 2nd T20I - August 16
Netherlands Women vs Ireand Women, 3rd T20I - August 17
The Lanka Premier League 2023 will be played till August 20. The other leagues scheduled to be held in August include the ongoing Global T20 Canada 2023, The Hundred Mens Competition 2023 and The Hundred Womens Competition 2023.