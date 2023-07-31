Cricket Schedule In August 2023: Full List Of Upcoming Matches, Series And Tournaments

The month of July 2023 was action-packed for cricket fans around the world.

Fans witnessed an enthralling men's Ashes series with England bouncing back after losing the first two Test matches. They still have the chance to draw the series if they manage to bundle out Australia on the final day of the fifth Test on Monday.

Australia need 249 runs and they have 10 wickets in hand.

In this month, fans witnessed India thrashing West Indies in the Test series in the Caribbean. Yashasvi Jaiswal made his debut for India and scored a century in the first Test.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the two-Test series held in the island country. Afghanistan also visited Bangladesh for a full fledged tour wherein they managed to beat the hosts in ODI series but lost the only Test match and the T20I series.

Now, for the upcoming month of August, the cricket schedule includes India vs West Indies T20I series along with The Hundred, Lanka Premier League and more. Take a look: