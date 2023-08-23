Cricket World Cup 2023: When And Where To Buy ODI Match Tickets As BCCI Releases Ticket Schedule

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday revealed the dates and the schedule for the pre-sale of tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. It also announced BookMyShow as the official ticketing platform for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

As per the media advisory released by BCCI, the ticket sales process for this iconic tournament will be introduced in a series of carefully managed phases. The initial phase entails an exclusive 24-hour window designated exclusively for ICC's commercial partner, Mastercard.

Here's what Interim BCCI CEO Hemang Amin had to say after the announcement,

"As we approach the highly anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, a pinnacle event in this year's international calendar, we are thrilled to unveil BookMyShow as the ticketing platform. The commencement of online ticket sales marks a pivotal moment in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. With unwavering confidence, we anticipate a seamless ticketing experience, aimed at offering fans unobstructed access to the thrilling on-field encounters. Our commitment extends to deploying efficient access control mechanisms and comprehensive support, ensuring every enthusiast has the chance to revel in the live-action spectacle from the stadium stands."

ICC Head of events, Chris Tetly who was also part of this formal announcement said,

"The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to captivate cricket enthusiasts worldwide, drawing in fans from all corners of the globe. We are delighted that tickets are going on sale and can be purchased through the official ticketing site. With prices that cater to everyone, we encourage fans to get their tickets and be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup ever.”

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which will take place in India will begin from October 5 with the all important final taking place on Sunday, November 19.

On Wednesday, ICC also released the warm-up games schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023. The warm-up fixtures will take place from September 29 to October 3, with each of the 10 teams playing two games each.