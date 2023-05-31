BQPrimeSportsCricket Matches in June 2023: Full List Of Matches, Tournaments And Series
Cricket Matches in June 2023: Full List Of Matches, Tournaments And Series

Take a look at the action packed cricketer calendar for the upcoming month.

31 May 2023, 10:14 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter/BCCI</p></div>
Source: Twitter/BCCI

With the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2023, the focus shifts to the ICC World Test Championship Final.

Team India has regrouped in the United Kingdom to face Australia in the ICC event from June 7.

Apart with the ICC WTC Final 2023, Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 matches along with several bilateral series and other domestic competitions are scheduled to be played in June 2023. Let's take a look at the cricketer calendar for the upcoming month

World Test Championship Final 2023

Teams: India vs Australia

Date: June 7 to June 11

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Where to watch: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar

Ireland Tour Of England 2023: One-Off Test

Date: June 1onwards

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground

Where to watch: FanCode

Afghanistan Tour Of Sri Lanka, 2023

1st ODI - June 2

2nd ODI - June 4

3rd ODI - June 7

Time: All the matches will start at 10:00 AM IST

Venue - Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota will host the 3 ODIs

Where to watch: FanCode

West Indies Tour Of United Arab Emirates (UAE), 2023

1st ODI - June 4

2nd ODI - June 6

3rd ODI - June 9

Time: The UAE vs WI ODI matches are scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST

Venue: The UAE vs WI ODI series will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Where to watch: FanCode

Afghanistan Tour Of Bangladesh - One-Off Test

Date: June 14 onwards

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka

Where to watch: FanCode

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Number of teams: 8

Date: June 12 to July 12

Time: Afternoon matches will start at 3:00 PM IST and evening matches will start at 7:00 PM IST

Venues: Coimbatore, Dindigul, Salem and Tirunelveli

Women's Ashes, 2023 - One-off Test

Teams: England vs Australia

Date: June 22 to June 26

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Where to watch: Sony sports channels and Sony Liv

ICC World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up Matches 2023

Date: June 13

Location: Zimbabwe

Fixtures:

  • Match 1: West Indies vs Scotland

  • Match 2: Zimbabwe vs Oman

  • Match 3: Nepal United Arab Emirates

  • Match 4: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands

  • Match 5: Ireland vs United States

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Date: June 15

Fixtures:

  • Match 6: Nepal Oman

  • Match 7: West Indies vs UAE

  • Match 8: Zimbabwe vs Scotland

  • Match 9: Ireland vs Netherlands

  • Match 10: Sri Lanka vs United States

Time: 12:30 PM IST

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Date: June 18 to July 9

Teams:

Group A: West Indies, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Netherlands, USA

Group B: UAE, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Oman, Scotland

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Location: Zimbabwe

Where to watch: FanCode

