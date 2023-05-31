Cricket Matches in June 2023: Full List Of Matches, Tournaments And Series
Take a look at the action packed cricketer calendar for the upcoming month.
With the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2023, the focus shifts to the ICC World Test Championship Final.
Team India has regrouped in the United Kingdom to face Australia in the ICC event from June 7.
Apart with the ICC WTC Final 2023, Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 matches along with several bilateral series and other domestic competitions are scheduled to be played in June 2023. Let's take a look at the cricketer calendar for the upcoming month
World Test Championship Final 2023
Teams: India vs Australia
Date: June 7 to June 11
Time: 3:00 PM IST
Venue: Kennington Oval, London
Where to watch: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar
Ireland Tour Of England 2023: One-Off Test
Date: June 1onwards
Time: 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground
Where to watch: FanCode
Afghanistan Tour Of Sri Lanka, 2023
1st ODI - June 2
2nd ODI - June 4
3rd ODI - June 7
Time: All the matches will start at 10:00 AM IST
Venue - Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota will host the 3 ODIs
Where to watch: FanCode
West Indies Tour Of United Arab Emirates (UAE), 2023
1st ODI - June 4
2nd ODI - June 6
3rd ODI - June 9
Time: The UAE vs WI ODI matches are scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST
Venue: The UAE vs WI ODI series will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Where to watch: FanCode
Afghanistan Tour Of Bangladesh - One-Off Test
Date: June 14 onwards
Time: 9:30 AM IST
Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka
Where to watch: FanCode
Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023
Number of teams: 8
Date: June 12 to July 12
Time: Afternoon matches will start at 3:00 PM IST and evening matches will start at 7:00 PM IST
Venues: Coimbatore, Dindigul, Salem and Tirunelveli
Women's Ashes, 2023 - One-off Test
Teams: England vs Australia
Date: June 22 to June 26
Time: 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Where to watch: Sony sports channels and Sony Liv
ICC World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up Matches 2023
Date: June 13
Location: Zimbabwe
Fixtures:
Match 1: West Indies vs Scotland
Match 2: Zimbabwe vs Oman
Match 3: Nepal United Arab Emirates
Match 4: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands
Match 5: Ireland vs United States
Time: 12:30 PM IST
Date: June 15
Fixtures:
Match 6: Nepal Oman
Match 7: West Indies vs UAE
Match 8: Zimbabwe vs Scotland
Match 9: Ireland vs Netherlands
Match 10: Sri Lanka vs United States
Time: 12:30 PM IST
ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023
Date: June 18 to July 9
Teams:
Group A: West Indies, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Netherlands, USA
Group B: UAE, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Oman, Scotland
Time: 12:30 PM IST
Location: Zimbabwe
Where to watch: FanCode