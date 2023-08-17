Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023: Date, Time, Schedule, Teams, Fixtures & How To Watch

Caribbean Premier League 2023: The CPL T20 is a Twenty20 cricket tournament modeled around the famous IPL T20 league. The league which was founded by West Indies Cricket in 2013 is now entering into its 11th season.

The inaugural edition of this tournament which was held in 2013 was won by the Jamaica Tallawahs and the latest edition of the CPL T20 tournament was also won by the same team making it their 3rd title in 10 seasons so far.

The league will have six teams and the matches will be played across five countries in the Caribbean: Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, Barbados, and Saint Lucia.

The 34-match tournament began on Thursday, August 17 and end on Sunday, September 24.