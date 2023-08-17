Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023: Date, Time, Schedule, Teams, Fixtures & How To Watch
This will be the 11th edition of the successful Caribbean Premier League which begins on August 17.
Caribbean Premier League 2023: The CPL T20 is a Twenty20 cricket tournament modeled around the famous IPL T20 league. The league which was founded by West Indies Cricket in 2013 is now entering into its 11th season.
The inaugural edition of this tournament which was held in 2013 was won by the Jamaica Tallawahs and the latest edition of the CPL T20 tournament was also won by the same team making it their 3rd title in 10 seasons so far.
The league will have six teams and the matches will be played across five countries in the Caribbean: Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, Barbados, and Saint Lucia.
The 34-match tournament began on Thursday, August 17 and end on Sunday, September 24.
CPL 2023: Date And Match Timings
The Caribbean Premier League 2023 which began on Thursday, August 17 will end with the final taking place on Sunday, September 24.
As per Indian standard time, the matches will begin at these times - 4:30 AM, 5:30 AM and 7:30 PM.
The tournament will cover a total of 34 matches which will also include - two qualifiers, one eliminator and a final (in a similar format as IPL). A total of six teams will play in the 11th edition of the Caribbean Premier League, these teams will compete in a round-robin format and then move forward to the knockout stages of the tournament.
CPL 2023: Teams
Here are the six teams which are participating in the Caribbean Premier League 2023.
Jamaica Tallawahs
Barbados Royals
Guyana Amazon Warriors
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Saint Lucia Kings
Trinbago Knight Riders
CPL 2023: Schedule
The schedule comprises of 30 round-robin matches followed by 2 qualifiers, 1 eliminator, and a final.
Time is IST
CPL 2023 Squads
Here are the full squad details of the six teams participating in the Caribbean Premier League 2023.
Jamaica Tallawahs
Imad Wasim, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Amir, Naveen Ul Haq, Chris Green, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Hayden Walsh, Raymon Reifer, Amir Jangoo, Steven Taylor, Shamar Springer, Nicholson Gordon, Kirk Mckenzie, Joshua James
Barbados Royals
Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Maheesh Theekshana, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Alick Athanaze, Obed Mccoy, Kevin Wickham, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Akeem Jordan, Rahkeem Cornwal, Donovan Ferreira, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Ramon Simmonds, Laurie Evans, Qais Ahmad
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Azam Khan, Shai Hope, Gudakesh Motie, Dwaine Pretorius, Kevin Sinclair, Keemo Paul, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Ronsford Beaton, Kevlon Anderson, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Sherfane Rutherford, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, George Linde, Yannick Cariah, Oshane Thomas, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Jyd Goolie, Izharulhaq Naveed, Kofi James, Joshua Da Silva, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Layne
Trinbago Knight Riders
Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Martin Guptill, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Jayden Seales, Mark Deyal, Chadwick Walton, Terrence Hinds, Kadeem Alleyne, Jaden Carmichael
St Lucia Kings
Faf Du Plessis, Johnson Charles, Dasun Shanaka, Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase, Jair Mcallister, Sikandar Raza, Peter Hatzoglou, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Roshon Primus, Jeavor Royal, Shadrack Descartes, Khary Pierre, Leonardo Julien, Matthew Forde, Kimani Melius, Mckenny Clarke
CPL 2023 Broadcasters List
Here is the list of countries and broadcasting channels where fans can watch live action of the Caribbean Premier League 2023.
United Kingdom: TNT Sports
USA/Canada: Willow
Australia: Fox Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Pan Caribbean: SportsMax
Trinidad & Tobago: TV6
Guyana: TVG
Saint Lucia: Helen TV
Grenada: GBN
Antigua & Barbuda: CNS
Barbados: CBC
Where to Watch CPL 2023 Live on TV in India?
All matches of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD TV channels in India.
Where to Watch CPL 2023 Live online in India?
Live streaming of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 matches will be available on the FanCode app and website.
More About Caribbean Premier League 2023
Trinbago Knight Riders are the most successful team in the history of the Caribbean Premier League after winning four titles in the last ten seasons. Jamaica Tallawahs have won three titles whereas the Barbados Tridents have won two titles. St Kitts & Nevis Patriots is the only other team which has won the CPL title, it won the trophy in 2021.
Guyana Amazon Warriors and Saint Lucia Kings are the two teams who still havent won the CPL title so far.