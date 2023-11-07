Chhetri Admits He's In 'Bonus Period' But Yet To Decide On Retirement

"I don't know how many days, how many months, how many years that will be. The day I stop enjoying, and the day I can't contribute, I will be done." Chhetri has played for India 143 times since making his debut in 2005 and has scored 93 goals, the most by an Indian. He is currently the third most prolific scorer in international football among active players, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.