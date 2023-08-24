Chess World Cup 2023 Final: Time, Where To Watch Praggnanandhaa Vs Magnus Carlsen
Here are all details of the Chess World Cup 2023 Final: Date, Time, Where to watch Praggnanandhaa vs. Magnus Carlsen
The second game of the Chess World Cup final between Indian chess teen sensation R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen ended in a draw after 30 moves.
Chess World Cup 2023 Final: Date and Time
The champion of the Chess World Cup will be decided via two tie-breaks on Thursday, August 24, 2023. The R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen game will start at 3.15 pm.
Chess World Cup 2023 Final: Where To Watch
The Chess World Cup 2023 final is not televised but fans can watch R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen match through live streaming on the FIDE Chess YouTube channel as well as on the ChessBase India YouTube channel.
Chess World Cup 2023: Rules
The 2023 FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, from July 30 to August 24, features 206 players in a knockout format. With a prize pool nearing $1.9 million, the winner takes home $110,000. Additionally, the top three finishers earn spots in the 2024 Candidates Tournament.
Each duel has two standard games, with players getting 90 minutes for the initial 40 moves and an additional 30 minutes for the rest of the game.
Starting from the first move, there's also a 30-second increment per move. If matches end in a tie, the third day sees a playoff. The tie-breakers start with two 25+10 rapid games, potentially followed by two 10+10 and two 5+3 games. Persisting ties lead to successive 3+2 games until a victor emerges. Players can't offer a draw until after the 30th move.