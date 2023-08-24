Chess World Cup 2023 Final: Time, Where To Watch Praggnanandhaa Vs Magnus Carlsen

The 2023 FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, from July 30 to August 24, features 206 players in a knockout format. With a prize pool nearing $1.9 million, the winner takes home $110,000. Additionally, the top three finishers earn spots in the 2024 Candidates Tournament.

Each duel has two standard games, with players getting 90 minutes for the initial 40 moves and an additional 30 minutes for the rest of the game.

Starting from the first move, there's also a 30-second increment per move. If matches end in a tie, the third day sees a playoff. The tie-breakers start with two 25+10 rapid games, potentially followed by two 10+10 and two 5+3 games. Persisting ties lead to successive 3+2 games until a victor emerges. Players can't offer a draw until after the 30th move.