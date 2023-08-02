Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-off Time, Where To Watch, Team News
All You Need To Know about the club-friendly fixture between Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: Date and Time
Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund will face off in a club friendly on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Soldier Field in Chicago, USA. The match will kick off at 6 am IST.
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: Where To Watch
The Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund match will not be telecasted on TV in India. However, fans can watch Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund international friendly match on the FanCode app and website.
For updates, fans can even check the social media accounts of the two teams.
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News
Three Chelsea players participated in this summer's under-21 European Championships, but only Levi Colwill, the centre-back with a fresh long-term contract, came back fully fit. Colwill clinched the tournament with England, along with Noni Madueke. However, the latter hasn't made a pre-season appearance due to a hamstring injury. Mykhailo Mudryk from Ukraine also faces fitness concerns following an injury incurred during the championships.
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Chelsea's main goalkeeper, missed the team's 2-0 triumph over Fulham on Sunday, but Coach Pochettino clarified that fatigue, not an injury, caused his absence. Marcus Bettinelli, the second-choice keeper, is also dealing with an injury.
Felix Nmecha's debut with Dortmund was postponed due to a muscular problem in his thigh. Following the victory against Manchester United, Dortmund's coach Edin Terzic expressed regret over not having him on the field but affirmed they were taking precautions. It remains uncertain whether this cautious approach will continue into Thursday.
Gregor Kobel and Thomas Meunier have suffered injuries. Kobel, Dortmund's main goalkeeper, is certain to miss the friendly match against Chelsea, while Meunier's participation is still not confirmed
