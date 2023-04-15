Carlyle In Talks to Buy Stake In Manchester United, Sky Says

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 05: A general view of a corner flag inside the stadium prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Derby County at Old Trafford on January 5, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photographer: Michael Regan/Getty Images Europe
ADVERTISEMENT
(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. is in talks to pick up a minority stake in Manchester United Football Club, Sky News reported, citing an unidentified person close to the development.
(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. is in talks to pick up a minority stake in Manchester United Football Club, Sky News reported, citing an unidentified person close to the development.
The private equity firm is one of the entities to have pitched proposals to buy a stake in the English soccer team, the news agency said.
Key details of Carlyle’s proposal, including the amount of capital it would invest and the structure of the deal, are yet to be finalized, Sky said, citing the unidentified person.