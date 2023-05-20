Can CSK Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs If They Lose Against DC Today? Here's What Can Happen

With just 4 matches to go in the group stage of the IPL 2023 tournament and one for each of the remaining 8 teams, it can be anybody's guess as to who will fill-in the remaining three places for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

One of the teams who will be among those jostling for a spot is MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The four-time IPL Champions were defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders in their recent game which was held on May 14. A victory would have ensured 2nd place and a berth in the playoffs but a defeat means CSK are now among the five teams who will be fighting it out for a place in the IPL 2023 playoffs.

So let's take a look at what are the odds of the CSK team crossing the bridge and securing a place for the playoffs.

