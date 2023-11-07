Can Australia Qualify For The Semi-Finals If They Lose Against Afghanistan? CWC 2023 Qualification Scenario

ICC World Cup 2023: Before the Australia vs Afghanistan match which began at 2 PM on Tuesday, many would have predicted a comfortable win for the Aussies and a place in the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup. Australia also had a chance to overtake South Africa and move to second place in the points table considering the margin of victory would have led to a jump in their NRR by more than 0.452.

But as things stand, Australia looks to be heading to a defeat at the hands of Afghanistan after recording five consecutive wins.

If Australia lose against Afghanistan then they will remain rooted on 10 points, the same as of Afghanistan who will move level on points with them. A win for Afghanistan would also eliminate the Netherlands from the race for the semis, which means only two teams out of the four namely Australia, Afghanistan, New Zealand and Pakistan can join India and South Africa in the semi-finals. And with only one match remaining for each of these four teams, it will be a do-or-die situation as far as top 4 qualification is concerned.

Here are the remaining fixtures which can decide the fate of semi-final qualification

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka on Thursday, November 9

South Africa vs Afghanistan on Friday, November 10

Australia vs Bangladesh on Saturday, November 11

England vs Pakistan on Saturday, November 11

But will the loss against Afghanistan hamper their qualification chances or can Australia still sneak into the semi-finals? Let's look at the scenarios.