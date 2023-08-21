BWF World Badminton Championships 2023: Schedule, Fixtures, Indian Players, Live Streaming

BQPrimeSportsBWF World Badminton Championships 2023: Schedule, Fixtures, Indian Players, Live Streaming
The BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark from August 21-27.

21 Aug 2023, 9:23 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture used for representational purpose on;y. Pic/BWF</p></div>
Picture used for representational purpose on;y. Pic/BWF

The BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark. The tournament starts from August 21 and will conclude on 27, 2023.

BWF World Badminton Championships 2023: Where To Watch

The live streaming of the tournament will be available on the Jio Cinema website and app. You can also watch the live streaming on the BWF's official website and YouTube channel.

BWF World Badminton Championships 2023: Indian Players

Here are the Indian players who are participating in the tournament:

Men's singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy

Women's singles: PV Sindhu

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

Women's doubles: Gayatri Gopichand Pullela/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam

Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy, Venkat Prasad/Juhi Dewangan

BWF World Badminton Championships 2023: Fixtures

Here are the fixtures for BWF World Badminton Championships 2023

  • Monday, 21 August 2023: Round of 64 (men's singles), round of 48 (all other categories).

  • Tuesday, 22 August: Round of 32 (men's singles), round of 48 and 32 (all other categories).

  • Wednesday, 23 August 2023: Round of 32

  • Thursday, 24 August 2023: Round of 16

  • Friday, 25 August 2023: Quarter-finals

  • Saturday, 26 August: Semi-finals

  • Sunday 27 August 2023: Finals

The BWF World Championships, formerly known as the IBF World Championships, is the most prestigious badminton tournament in the world. It is sanctioned by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and is held every year. The tournament features competition in five events: men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles.

The BWF World Championships is a major ranking event, meaning that the players who perform well in the tournament will earn a lot of ranking points. This is important because the ranking points determine the seedings for other major tournaments, such as the Olympics and the World Tour Finals.

