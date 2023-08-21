BWF World Badminton Championships 2023: Schedule, Fixtures, Indian Players, Live Streaming
The BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark from August 21-27.
The BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark. The tournament starts from August 21 and will conclude on 27, 2023.
When you're so excited that the #BWFWorldChampionships start today that you can't hold back!#Copenhagen2023 | @bwfmedia pic.twitter.com/WWkuWJJHnh— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 20, 2023
BWF World Badminton Championships 2023: Where To Watch
The live streaming of the tournament will be available on the Jio Cinema website and app. You can also watch the live streaming on the BWF's official website and YouTube channel.
BWF World Badminton Championships 2023: Indian Players
Here are the Indian players who are participating in the tournament:
Men's singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy
Women's singles: PV Sindhu
Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty
Women's doubles: Gayatri Gopichand Pullela/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam
Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy, Venkat Prasad/Juhi Dewangan
BWF World Badminton Championships 2023: Fixtures
Here are the fixtures for BWF World Badminton Championships 2023
Monday, 21 August 2023: Round of 64 (men's singles), round of 48 (all other categories).
Tuesday, 22 August: Round of 32 (men's singles), round of 48 and 32 (all other categories).
Wednesday, 23 August 2023: Round of 32
Thursday, 24 August 2023: Round of 16
Friday, 25 August 2023: Quarter-finals
Saturday, 26 August: Semi-finals
Sunday 27 August 2023: Finals
The BWF World Championships, formerly known as the IBF World Championships, is the most prestigious badminton tournament in the world. It is sanctioned by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and is held every year. The tournament features competition in five events: men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles.
The BWF World Championships is a major ranking event, meaning that the players who perform well in the tournament will earn a lot of ranking points. This is important because the ranking points determine the seedings for other major tournaments, such as the Olympics and the World Tour Finals.