BWF World Badminton Championships 2023: Schedule, Fixtures, Indian Players, Live Streaming

The BWF World Championships, formerly known as the IBF World Championships, is the most prestigious badminton tournament in the world. It is sanctioned by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and is held every year. The tournament features competition in five events: men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles.

The BWF World Championships is a major ranking event, meaning that the players who perform well in the tournament will earn a lot of ranking points. This is important because the ranking points determine the seedings for other major tournaments, such as the Olympics and the World Tour Finals.