WTC Final 2023: BCCI Declares India Squad For ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final
The BCCI has announced a strong 15-member Team India squad to face Australia in the WTC Final 2023.
The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India on Tuesday announced Team India's squad that will face Australia in the ICC World Test Championship Final.
Ajinkya Rahane, who faced the axe from the Test team has been included in 15-member squad. Currently, Rahane is playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has been in sublime form.
Rohit Sharma will lead the team that will face Australia from June 7 at The Oval in England. Shubman Gill is most likely to open the batting with Sharma while KL Rahul will be the backup option. Other specialist batters in the squad are Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. All rounders Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel will add strength to the batting lineup.
India's Squad for ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.
When is the ICC World Test Championship Final
ICC World Test Championship Final is scheduled to begin on June 7. The ICC has also kept June 12 as the reserve day.
Where Will The WTC Final Take Place?
The Oval, London is the venue for the prestigious ICC World Test Championship Final
Who Is India playing against in the ICC World Test Championship Final
India will be playing against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship Final.