World Athletics Day: 5 Specially Abled Indian Athletes Who Did India Proud

The International Association of Athletics Federations, or IAAF, introduced the World Athletics Day to promote athletics and inspire young people to participate in sports. Every year, this day is globally celebrated on May 7.

The IAAF hosts a number of competitions and tournaments on this day to encourage people to participate in sports and exercise.

World Athletics Day promotes the idea that everyone should take part in physical activities to keep themselves in good health. On this day, important sporting achievements are also honoured.

On this World Athletics Day, let's have a look at a few specially abled Indian athletes who left a lasting mark on both the domestic and global sports scenes.