World Athletics Day: 5 Specially Abled Indian Athletes Who Did India Proud
This World Athletics Day, let’s applaud the specially-abled Indian athletes who made the country proud.
The International Association of Athletics Federations, or IAAF, introduced the World Athletics Day to promote athletics and inspire young people to participate in sports. Every year, this day is globally celebrated on May 7.
The IAAF hosts a number of competitions and tournaments on this day to encourage people to participate in sports and exercise.
World Athletics Day promotes the idea that everyone should take part in physical activities to keep themselves in good health. On this day, important sporting achievements are also honoured.
On this World Athletics Day, let's have a look at a few specially abled Indian athletes who left a lasting mark on both the domestic and global sports scenes.
Deepa Malik
She has been in a wheelchair since 1999 as a result of a spinal tumour that required three surgeries and 183 sutures between her shoulder blades. Deepa, who became the first female Indian to compete in the Paralympics, has competed in shotput, javelin throw, and other sports, winning 54 national medals and 13 international ones. In 2012, she received the Arjuna Award for her swimming abilities. Deepa is also the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic games. She won a silver in shot put in the 2016 Rio Olympics
Farman Basha
He contracted polio at a young age, yet he persevered through all of his challenges to set a new national record in the 49 kg powerlifting event and earned a gold medal. He was awarded with the Arjuna Award in 2008.
Girish Sharma
When Girish Sharma was a child, he lost his leg in a train accident. His only leg, albeit weak, is strong enough to carry him across the court. His dedication to developing his athletic abilities was so strong that he was able to become well-known in the badminton field. He is a seven times national champion.
Harry Boniface Prabhu
Harry Boniface Prabhu is an Indian paraplegic wheelchair tennis player. In 2014, the Indian government presented him with the Padma Shree, the fourth-highest honour for a civilian. He has represented India over 50 times at international competitions in six categories. In addition to wheelchair tennis, these sports also include discus throw, shot put, badminton, javelin throw, table tennis, and athletics.
Devendra Jhajaria
Devendra had his arm severed at the age of 8 after receiving an electric shock, and today he is recognised as the most successful Paralympic Games competitor from India and is also the first Indian paralympic athlete to have won two gold medals, in the years 2004 and 2016 respectively. In 2012, he received the Padma Shri award.