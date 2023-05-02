What Is IPL's Code Of Conduct And Why Were Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir And Naveen-ul-Haq Fined

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct while Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

Article 2.21

According to IPL Code of Conduct, Article 2.21 is intended to cover all types of conduct that bring the game into disrepute and which is not specifically and adequately covered by the specific offences set out elsewhere in this Code of Conduct

The situation is assessed on the context of the particular situation to check whether it was deliberate, reckless, negligent, avoidable and/or accidental. The person who lodges the Report shall determine where on the range of severity the conduct lays. The severity starts with minor conduct which is a Level 1 Offence to an extremely serious nature which is the Level 4 Offence.

Article 2.21 prohibits