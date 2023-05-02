What Is IPL's Code Of Conduct And Why Were Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir And Naveen-ul-Haq Fined
BCCI imposed heavy penalty on Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.
Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq were involved in a verbal spat during the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Monday in Lucknow.
A day later, LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir, RCB batter Virat Kohli were fined 100% of their match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. Kohli and Gambhir both admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct. Meanwhile, LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been fined 50% of his match fees after admitting to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.
What is the IPL Code of Conduct?
The IPL Code of Conduct was laid by BCCI who is the body responsible for the operation of the League and the Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials. The code of conduct is to maintain the public image, popularity and integrity of the League by providing an effective means to deter any participant or other relevant person from conducting themselves improperly on and off the 'field-of-play' or which is contrary to the spirit of cricket.
Offences against Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct while Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.
Article 2.21
According to IPL Code of Conduct, Article 2.21 is intended to cover all types of conduct that bring the game into disrepute and which is not specifically and adequately covered by the specific offences set out elsewhere in this Code of Conduct
The situation is assessed on the context of the particular situation to check whether it was deliberate, reckless, negligent, avoidable and/or accidental. The person who lodges the Report shall determine where on the range of severity the conduct lays. The severity starts with minor conduct which is a Level 1 Offence to an extremely serious nature which is the Level 4 Offence.
Article 2.21 prohibits
public acts of misconduct
unruly public behaviour
inappropriate comments which are detrimental to the interests of the game.
What happened after LSG vs RCB match?
It all started during the last overs of the LSG innings when some words were exchanged between Kohli and Naveen ul-Haq. Following the match, Gambhir and Kohli were then seen exchanging angry words and players of both teams had to intervene.
In another video going viral on social media, Gambhir also pulled away LSG's Kyle Mayers who was talking to Kohli.