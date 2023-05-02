Virat Kohli And Naveen-ul-Haq Post Cryptic Stories On Instagram After Verbal Spat In IPL 2023
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees and Naveen-ul-Haq was fined 50% of his match fees.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs in a low-scoring encounter on Monday. RCB bowlers were impressive as they defended a below-par target against LSG's strong batting line-up. However, the heated exchanges between Virat Kohli, LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq grabbed eyeballs and not the performances by players.
After a series of events on Monday, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees and Naveen-ul-Haq was fined 50% of his match fees for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct. Amid all this, Virat Kohli posted a cryptic Instagram story on Tuesday.
"Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth," the quote shared by Kohli reads.
Virat Kohli's Instagram Story
Naveen ul-Haq's latest Instagram Story
Meanwhile, Afghanistan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq who exchanged heated words with Kohli post the match, seems to have indirectly responded to Kohli. In his Instagram story, Naveen wrote, "You get what you deserve that's how it should be and that's how it goes"
In the previous encounter between the RCB and LSG last month, Gautam Gambhir had signalled the RCB home crowd at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium to be quiet after LSG’s narrow win.
IPL 2023, Match 43: RCB vs LSG Highlights
LSG restricted RCB to 126 for 9 on a slow pitch in Lucknow. RCB captain Faf du Plessis scored 44 off 40 balls after opting to bat first, while Virat Kohli scored 31 in 30 balls. Naveen-ul-Haq was the most successful bowler for LSG, taking three wickets for 30 runs in four overs.
While chasing the target, Lucknow were a batter short as their skipper KL Rahul was injured and did not come to open the innings. RCB bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals and restricted Lucknow to 108. Josh Hazlewood, who made a comeback after an injury took 2 wickets.