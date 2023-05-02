Virat Kohli And Naveen-ul-Haq Post Cryptic Stories On Instagram After Verbal Spat In IPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs in a low-scoring encounter on Monday. RCB bowlers were impressive as they defended a below-par target against LSG's strong batting line-up. However, the heated exchanges between Virat Kohli, LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq grabbed eyeballs and not the performances by players.

After a series of events on Monday, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees and Naveen-ul-Haq was fined 50% of his match fees for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct. Amid all this, Virat Kohli posted a cryptic Instagram story on Tuesday.

"Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth," the quote shared by Kohli reads.