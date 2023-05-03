South Africa's Shabnim Ismail Retires From International Cricket To Spend Time With Family

Shabnim's status was shared on Proteas Women Twitter account. The statement read, "After 16 years proudly representing my country, I have come to the difficult decision to retire from international cricket and move on to the next chapter of my life. As any athlete knows, training and competing at your best requires much sacrifice and dedication, and I now find myself wanting to spend more time with my family, particularly my siblings and parents as they get older. They have always been my biggest support and I want to be able to be there for them in the way they have been there for me over the past 16 years. I really believe that reducing the amount of cricket I play will enable me to do this, and playing in global leagues is the only way I see to be able to fit in both family and cricket."

She added, "As I look back on my international career, I am so grateful for all the opportunities and experiences I have had. I have loved being able to compete at the highest level and I am so proud of being able to be part of a wonderful group of players who have led the way for women in cricket. The memories I have will stay with me forever."

"I want to thank Cricket South Africa, my teammates, coaches, and medical support staff for all their input and support over the years. What a journey it has been, and one that would not have been as meaningful if you had not been a part of it. To my fans - thank you for your unwavering support and encouragement. Your messages and cheers have lifted me up and kept me going when times were tough. I truly appreciate every one of you," the pacer further said.

"As I step into this new stage of life, I am excited to explore new opportunities and spend more time with those I love. However, cricket will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to be a proud ambassador for the sport in South Africa. I look forward to continuing to perform at the highest level over the next few years across various T20 competitions across the globe. Thank you for everything," Shabnim concluded.