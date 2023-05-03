South Africa's Shabnim Ismail Retires From International Cricket To Spend Time With Family
She made her debut for the national women's team in January 2007
South Africa fast bowler Shabnim Ismail on Wednesday announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect. In an official statement, Shabnim said she is retiring from international cricket in order to focus on her family and siblings as they are growing older. However Shabnim said that she will be playing T20 domestic cricket around the world.
Considered as one of the quickest bowlers in the women's cricket, 34-year old Shabnim retires after appearing in 241 internationals and scalping 317 wickets for South Africa across all formats.
Shabnim Ismail's statement
Shabnim's status was shared on Proteas Women Twitter account. The statement read, "After 16 years proudly representing my country, I have come to the difficult decision to retire from international cricket and move on to the next chapter of my life. As any athlete knows, training and competing at your best requires much sacrifice and dedication, and I now find myself wanting to spend more time with my family, particularly my siblings and parents as they get older. They have always been my biggest support and I want to be able to be there for them in the way they have been there for me over the past 16 years. I really believe that reducing the amount of cricket I play will enable me to do this, and playing in global leagues is the only way I see to be able to fit in both family and cricket."
She added, "As I look back on my international career, I am so grateful for all the opportunities and experiences I have had. I have loved being able to compete at the highest level and I am so proud of being able to be part of a wonderful group of players who have led the way for women in cricket. The memories I have will stay with me forever."
"I want to thank Cricket South Africa, my teammates, coaches, and medical support staff for all their input and support over the years. What a journey it has been, and one that would not have been as meaningful if you had not been a part of it. To my fans - thank you for your unwavering support and encouragement. Your messages and cheers have lifted me up and kept me going when times were tough. I truly appreciate every one of you," the pacer further said.
"As I step into this new stage of life, I am excited to explore new opportunities and spend more time with those I love. However, cricket will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to be a proud ambassador for the sport in South Africa. I look forward to continuing to perform at the highest level over the next few years across various T20 competitions across the globe. Thank you for everything," Shabnim concluded.
Shabnim Ismail's Career in Stats
Shabnim Ismail made her international cricket debut in an ODI against Pakistan on January 20, 2007 in Pretoria. In 127 ODIs, she took 191 wickets in 127 matches at an economy rate of 3.70. Her best bowling figures are 6/10 against the Netherlands in 2011.
Shabnim Ismail is the second highest wicket-taker and is behind India's pacer Jhulan Goswami who has taken 255 wickets. Shabnim Ismail ends her ODI career with the most wickets taken at a single ground in women's cricket that is 24 wickets in 17 matches at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom.
Shabnim has another feather in her cap by grabbing the joint-most Women's ODI wickets taken in a single calendar year, with 37 wickets in 2022. Her last international appearance was in South Africa's ICC Women's T20 World Cup final appearance against champions, Australia, on home soil in February 2023.
In T20Is, Shabnim picked 123 wickets in 113 matches at a strike rate of 19.30. Her career-best figures are 5/12 against Pakistan in 2021. She has also taken the most T20I wickets where the batter was clean bowled in 42 balls.
During a 16-year international career, Shabnim featured in four ODI World Cups between 2009-2022 as well as in all eight T20 World Cups, beginning with the 2009 edition before culminating in the momentous 2023 edition held in South Africa.