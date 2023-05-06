PM Narendra Modi Lauds Neeraj Chopra For Winning Elite Doha Diamond League 2023; Shares Video

Tokyo 2020 Olympic javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra on Friday started his season by winning the Doha Diamond League 2023 with a throw of 88.67m on his first attempt at the Qatar Sports Club.

Chopra was near his personal best and national javelin record of 89.94m on his first attempt. Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch hit a season-best 88.63m in his second attempt.

Chopra followed up his first throw with 86.04m in his second attempt while his third throw measured 85.47m before he fouled his fourth. His last two throws measured 84.37m and 86.52m. Neeraj Chopra earned eight qualification points from the first leg that came with his top-place finish.