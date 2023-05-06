PM Narendra Modi Lauds Neeraj Chopra For Winning Elite Doha Diamond League 2023; Shares Video
Neeraj Chopra secured first position with a throw of 88.67m at the Doha Diamond League
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday congratulated Olympic javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra for securing first position with a throw of 88.67m at the Doha Diamond League. Here's Narendra Modi's tweet.
First event of the year and first position!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2023
With the World lead throw of 88.67m, @Neeraj_chopra1 shines at the Doha Diamond League. Congratulations to him! Best wishes for the endeavours ahead. pic.twitter.com/UmpXOBW7EX
Tokyo 2020 Olympic javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra on Friday started his season by winning the Doha Diamond League 2023 with a throw of 88.67m on his first attempt at the Qatar Sports Club.
Chopra was near his personal best and national javelin record of 89.94m on his first attempt. Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch hit a season-best 88.63m in his second attempt.
Chopra followed up his first throw with 86.04m in his second attempt while his third throw measured 85.47m before he fouled his fourth. His last two throws measured 84.37m and 86.52m. Neeraj Chopra earned eight qualification points from the first leg that came with his top-place finish.
What's Next For Neeraj Chopra
Next, reigning Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra will compete in a strong javelin throw field at the Ostrava Golden Spike, 11th World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting of the season, in Ostrava on June 27. The 25-year-old, known for his explosive starts, is the reigning Diamond League champion.
He became the first Indian athlete to win the coveted title in September last year at the Diamond League finals in Zurich. At an event in Ostrava, the javelin will again face the two athletes who had joined him on the Olympic podium - Grenada's two-time world gold medallist Anderson Peters and Czech Republic's bronze medallist Jakub Vadlejch.
What Is The Doha Diamond League
The Doha Diamond League is an annual one day track and field event that takes place in Doha, Qatar. It is part of the Diamond League series, which is an elite level athletics competition that features the best athletes in the world to compete in a few field events.
One of the first events of the Diamond League season, the Doha Diamond League usually takes place in late April or early May. The competition features a range of track and field events which includes sprints, middle-distance and long-distance running, hurdles, jumps, and throws such as javelin, discus and hammer throws.
Some of the world's top athletes have competed in the Doha Diamond League, including Usain Bolt, Mo Farah, and Allyson Felix. The event is known for its state-of-the-art facilities and impressive performances. In recent times, it has also become a popular destination for both athletes and fans of track and field.