Miami GP 2023: Live Streaming, Race Details, Schedule And More
Know the Miami GP 2023 qualifying and main race timings. Learn how you can watch the race live in India.
While last weekend’s Azerbaijan GP was exciting, Formula 1 fans are now gearing up for the 2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix. The race will be hosted at the Miami International Autodrome. Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 F1 Miami GP.
2023 F1 Miami GP Venue
The 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix will be held at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida, USA. This will be the second time the track is hosting a Grand Prix. The inaugural Miami Grand Prix was held here in May 2022.
Source: formula1.com
Miami GP 2023 Race Weekend Schedule
The upcoming race in Miami will have a regular race weekend schedule, with 3 practice sessions, 1 qualifying session, and the main race.
The first free practice session will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 2:30 pm local time. This will be followed by the second free practice session at 6 pm local time. The final free practice session will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 12:30 pm local time, followed by the Miami GP qualifying session at 4 pm local time.
Finally, at 3:30 pm local time on May 7, 2023, it will be time to greenlight the main race at the Miami International Autodrome.
Let’s take a look at the Miami GP timings as per IST.
Miami GP 2023 Full Practice Schedule: Date And Time (IST)
Practice Session 1: May 6, 2023, 12:00 am to 1:00 am
Practice Session 2: May 6, 2023, 3:30 am to 4:30 am
Practice Session 3: May 6, 2023, 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm
Crankin' up the heat out in Miami ð¥#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/a4h8Kd3CXG— Formula 1 (@F1) May 4, 2023
Miami GP 2023 Qualifying And Main Race Schedule: Date And Time (IST)
Miami GP 2023 Qualifying Session: May 7, 2023, 1:30 am to 2:30 am
Miami GP 2023 Main Race: May 8, 2023, 1:00 am onwards
Where To Watch Miami GP 2023
Formula 1 fans in India can live stream the F1 races on the official F1 OTT platform, F1 TV. Know the .