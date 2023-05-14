IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here's How MI, CSK, RCB, LSG, RR, PK Can Still Qualify

As we enter into the business end of the IPL 2023 tournament, many teams are still eyeing for the playoff qualifying place. With just 10 matches to go (including the on-going CSK KKR match), its a do-or-die situation for many teams to ensure that they can book their place for the IPL 2023 qualifiers.

Lets take a look at how all the teams are stacked against each other and what each of them need to do.