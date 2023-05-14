IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here's How MI, CSK, RCB, LSG, RR, PK Can Still Qualify
The lucrative IPL 2023 Playoff berth is up for grabs, read on to find out each teams chances for qualifying for the playoffs.
As we enter into the business end of the IPL 2023 tournament, many teams are still eyeing for the playoff qualifying place. With just 10 matches to go (including the on-going CSK KKR match), its a do-or-die situation for many teams to ensure that they can book their place for the IPL 2023 qualifiers.
Lets take a look at how all the teams are stacked against each other and what each of them need to do.
Gujarat Titans
The defending champions are top of the table after 12 matches and are one step away from booking their place in the IPL qualifiers. GT lost the chance to become the first team to book a place in the qualifiers after losing out against Mumbai Indians, the Hardik Pandya led team will have to wait till Monday where they will take on struggling SRH side.
GT
Matches Played: 12
Points: 16
NRR: +0.761
Remaining Matches for Gujarat Titans:
May 15: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 21: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
How Can Gujarat Titans (GT) Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?
GT have almost qualified for the playoffs. Even if they fail to win both the remaining matches GT can still qualify if the results of other matches (if CSK and MI lose) go in their favor.
GT will surely seal top two finish if they win both their matches, and will play in the Qualifier 1
Chennai Super Kings
The four-time IPL winners are 2nd in the IPL 2023 table after 12 matches and are one win away from booking their place in the IPL 2023 qualifiers. CSK are playing KKR in the on-going match today (May 14) and a win here will put them temporarily on 1st place with 17 points. If they win both their matches then CSK are also confirmed for a top two finish.
CSK
Matches Played: 12
Points: 15
NRR: +0.493
Remaining Matches for Chennai Super Kings:
May 14: vs Kolkata Knight Riders
May 20: vs Delhi Capitals
How Can Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?
CSK along with GT are the other team who have much more favorable chances of qualifying for the playoffs. If CSK win both their matches then they are also confirmed for a top two finish.
If CSK wins only one out of the two then their top two hopes will be dependent upon the results of Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.
Mumbai Indians
The five-time IPL winners are 3rd in the IPL 2023 table after 12 matches and are one of the teams in prime form after winning back-to-back matches which has put them in much stronger position to qualify for the IPL playoffs. MI beat GT and RCB in their last two matches and Rohit Sharma will be looking forward to continue that winning streak.
MI
Matches Played: 12
Points: 14
NRR: -0.117
Remaining Matches for Mumbai Indians:
May 16: vs Lucknow Super Giants
May 21: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
How Can Mumbai Indians (MI) Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?
If MI win their last two matches then they will seal a spot in the qualifier 1 of IPL 2023.
If MI win one out of the two remaining then they can still qualify if other results go in their favor. Mumbai Indians' net run rate is a big worry for them if it comes down to it.
Lucknow Super Giants
The Krunal Pandya led team are sitting 4th in the IPL 2023 table after 12 matches and are one of the teams who are fighting for the 3rd and 4th spot of the IPL playoffs. LSG can even go upto 2nd if they beat MI and CSK ends up losing both their games.
LSG
Matches Played: 12
Points: 13
NRR: +0.309
Remaining Matches for Lucknow Super Giants:
May 16: vs Mumbai Indians
May 20: vs Kolkata Knight Riders
How Can Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?
LSG will qualify for the playoffs if they win both their matches. If they fail to do so then they will have to depend on other teams result for qualification.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
The Faf Du Plessis led team are sitting 5th in the IPL 2023 table after 12 matches and are one of the teams who are fighting for the IPL playoffs. RCB came out victorious against RR in a do-or-die clash which was held today (May 14). And by winning by a huge margin of 112 runs they also did a big favor to their net run rate which can play a huge role in qualification.
RCB
Matches Played: 12
Points: 12
NRR: +0.166
Remaining Matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore:
May 18: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 21: vs Gujarat Titans
How Can Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?
RCB will have to win both their matches and then depend on other results for qualification. Net Run Rate could also play a huge role if other teams end up with same points.
If they win just one out of two then RCB still have a mathematical chance of qualifying for playoff if LSG beats MI and MI lose against SRH. But again net run rate will come into picture as other teams might also end up with 14 points.
Rajasthan Royals
The Sanju Samson led team are sitting 6th in the IPL 2023 table and are the only team who have have played 13 matches (CSK KKR is an ongoing match) and with just one game to go their chances of qualifying have faded. Had RR registered a win against RCB they would have had far better chances of qualifying for the playoff.
RR
Matches Played: 13
Points: 12
NRR: +0.140
Remaining Matches for Rajasthan Royals:
May 19: vs Punjab Kings
How Can Rajasthan Royals (RR) Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?
RR's fate is no longer in their hands, although they still have a mathematical chance of qualifying. It will depend a lot on other results and net run rates of other teams.
If RR lose then they are out but if they win then they would have to hope for MI/LSG and RCB to lose both their remaining matches and then play a net run rate game.
Punjab Kings
The Shikhar Dhawan led team are sitting 7th in the IPL 2023 table and are the only team left who are still in with slim chance of qualifying for the playoff place.
PK
Matches Played: 12
Points: 12
NRR: -0.268
Remaining Matches for Punjab Kings
May 17: vs Delhi Capitals
May 19: vs Rajasthan Royals
How Can Punjab Kings (PK) Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?
Although form has not been on their side, they will have to pull off something incredible in their remaining two games and then hope for favorable results. Their net run rate is worse among the one's who are looking to book a berth for the playoff spot. Two wins will take them to 16 points but they will have to depend a lot on how the matches involving RCB, LSG and MI pan out.
KKR, SRH And DC
Unfortunately, the tournament is over for Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. KKR are 8th on the table with 10 points in 12 games, followed by SRH with 8 points in 11 games and DC with 8 points in 12 matches.
Remaining Matches for Kolkata Knight Riders:
May 14: vs Chennai Super Kings (ongoing)
May 20: vs Lucknow Super Giants
Remaining matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 15: vs Gujarat Titans
May 18: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
May 21: vs Mumbai Indians
Remaining matches for Delhi Capitals
May 17: vs Punjab Kings
May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings
Although these teams wont qualify for the playoffs but they still will have a say as to which other top teams can qualify for the playoffs.
Win against the top sides will mean these teams may end up playing spoilsport and claim moral victory of ending the IPL 2023 season with victory.