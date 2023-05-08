Indian Women's Hockey Team For 2023 Tour Of Australia Announced: Check The Team List Here
India will play Australia in three-match series starting May 18.
Today Hockey India Federations announced a 20-member Indian Women’s hockey team is for the upcoming three-match series in Adelaide against Australia beginning on May 18. India are also scheduled to play Australia A following the three-match series.
All five games will be played at the Mate Stadium in Adelaide on May 18, 20, and 21, and Australia “A” on May 25 and 27.
Ace goalkeeper, Savita will lead the Indian Women’s Hockey team for this tournament. In 2022, she was recognized with Balbir Singh Sr. Hockey India Player of the Year Award. Deep Grace Ekka would be assisting her as the vice-captain.
This tour will be beneficial for the team to prepare for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. The team is motivated and thrilled to gain international exposure after two intense training blocks. Australia enjoys attacking hockey at a great pace.
India Women's Hockey Team
Goalkeepers:
1. Savita (C)
2. Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders:
3. Deep Grace Ekka (VC)
4. Nikki Pradhan
5. Ishika Chaudhary
6. Udita
7. Gurjit Kaur
Midfielders:
8. Nisha
9. Navjot Kaur
10. Monika
11. Salima Tete
12. Neha
13. Navneet Kaur
14. Sonika
15. Jyoti
16. Baljeet Kaur
Forwards:
17. Lalremsiami
18. Vandana Katariya
19. Sangita Kumari
20. Sharmila Devi
With this tour, the Indian Women’s hockey team can test its capabilities to match their offence in rhythm with India’s defensive ground.