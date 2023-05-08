Indian Women's Hockey Team For 2023 Tour Of Australia Announced: Check The Team List Here

BQPrimeSportsIndian Women's Hockey Team For 2023 Tour Of Australia Announced: Check The Team List Here
India will play Australia in three-match series starting May 18.

08 May 2023, 5:52 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Today Hockey India Federations announced a 20-member Indian Women’s hockey team is for the upcoming three-match series in Adelaide against Australia beginning on May 18. India are also scheduled to play Australia A following the three-match series.

All five games will be played at the Mate Stadium in Adelaide on May 18, 20, and 21, and Australia “A” on May 25 and 27.

Ace goalkeeper, Savita will lead the Indian Women’s Hockey team for this tournament. In 2022, she was recognized with Balbir Singh Sr. Hockey India Player of the Year Award. Deep Grace Ekka would be assisting her as the vice-captain.  

This tour will be beneficial for the team to prepare for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. The team is motivated and thrilled to gain international exposure after two intense training blocks. Australia enjoys attacking hockey at a great pace.  

India Women's Hockey Team

Goalkeepers:

1. Savita (C)

2. Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: 

3. Deep Grace Ekka (VC)

4. Nikki Pradhan

5. Ishika Chaudhary

6. Udita

7. Gurjit Kaur

Midfielders:

8. Nisha

9. Navjot Kaur

10. Monika

11. Salima Tete

12. Neha

13. Navneet Kaur

14. Sonika

15. Jyoti

16. Baljeet Kaur

Forwards: 

17. Lalremsiami

18. Vandana Katariya

19. Sangita Kumari

20. Sharmila Devi

With this tour, the Indian Women’s hockey team can test its capabilities to match their offence in rhythm with India’s defensive ground.  

