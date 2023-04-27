Football Legend Pele Added In Portuguese Dictionary As Synonym Of Best

Brazilian soccer legend Pele, also known as Edson Arantes do Nascimento, sadly passed away on 29 December 2022 at the age of 82. He had been battling cancer in the hospital since November.

FIFA famously titled him 'The Greatest' in recognition of his pioneering work in football and influence both on and off the field.

Recently, his name was added to a Portuguest dictionary in Brazil as an adjective to use when describing someone who is "exceptional". According to an AP report, the dictionary entry reads: “The one that is extraordinary, or who because of his quality, value or superiority cannot be matched to anything or anyone, just like Pelé; nickname of Edson Arantes do Nascimento (1940-2022), considered the best athlete of all time; exceptional, incomparable, unique.

Examples: He is the Pelé of basketball, she is the Pelé of tennis, she is the Pelé of Brazilian theatre, he is the Pelé of medicine.”

As per reports, the word has been included only in the Michaelis dictionary's online version and later it will be added to printed dictionaries.