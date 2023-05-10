BQPrimeSports'Best T20 player In The World': Here's How Cricketers Reacted To Suryakumar Yadav's Knock vs RCB
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

'Best T20 player In The World': Here's How Cricketers Reacted To Suryakumar Yadav's Knock vs RCB

With this victory, Mumbai Indians jumped to the third spot on the IPL 2023 points table with 6 wins in 11 matches.

10 May 2023, 1:30 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Twitter/@IPL/BCCI)</p></div>
(Source: Twitter/@IPL/BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT

It was carnage at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday as Suryakumar Yadav smashed RCB bowlers to help Mumbai Indians chase down 200 with more than 20 balls remaining.

Suryakumar Yadav hit 7 fours and 6 sixes in his 83-run knock which came in just 35 deliveries. As soon as SKY was dismissed, Virat Kohli congratulated the Mumbai Indians batter. The photo of Virat's gesture shared on IPL Twitter's handle has gone viral.

Cricketers React To SKY's Astonishing Innings

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly called Suryakumar Yadav "the best T20 player in the world.: The ex-BCCI chief also said that it seems like Surya "bats on a computer."

Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan, who is the number one T20I bowler in the world asked Surya that where bowlers should bowl to him.

"Gees this guy is good to watch! #SKY," tweeted Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler. Take a look at some other reactions below:

Chasing 200, Mumbai Indians got off to a flying start courtesy of Ishan Kishan. Leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed both Kishan and Rohit Sharma in the fourth over of MI's innings. Suryakumar then steadied the chase with young Nehal Wadhera and stiched a match winning century partnership. Wadhera, who scored his second fifty in the IPL remained not out on 52.

"Much needed from team's point of view. I am very happy to win a home game like this," Suryakumar Yadav said after being adjudged the Player of the Match.

With this victory, Mumbai Indians jumped to the third spot on the IPL 2023 points table with 6 wins in 11 matches.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Sports News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT