'Best T20 player In The World': Here's How Cricketers Reacted To Suryakumar Yadav's Knock vs RCB

It was carnage at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday as Suryakumar Yadav smashed RCB bowlers to help Mumbai Indians chase down 200 with more than 20 balls remaining.

Suryakumar Yadav hit 7 fours and 6 sixes in his 83-run knock which came in just 35 deliveries. As soon as SKY was dismissed, Virat Kohli congratulated the Mumbai Indians batter. The photo of Virat's gesture shared on IPL Twitter's handle has gone viral.