'Best T20 player In The World': Here's How Cricketers Reacted To Suryakumar Yadav's Knock vs RCB
With this victory, Mumbai Indians jumped to the third spot on the IPL 2023 points table with 6 wins in 11 matches.
It was carnage at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday as Suryakumar Yadav smashed RCB bowlers to help Mumbai Indians chase down 200 with more than 20 balls remaining.
Suryakumar Yadav hit 7 fours and 6 sixes in his 83-run knock which came in just 35 deliveries. As soon as SKY was dismissed, Virat Kohli congratulated the Mumbai Indians batter. The photo of Virat's gesture shared on IPL Twitter's handle has gone viral.
Mutual Respect & Admiration!
Up Above The World So High
Like A Diamond His Name Is SKY
Cricketers React To SKY's Astonishing Innings
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly called Suryakumar Yadav "the best T20 player in the world.: The ex-BCCI chief also said that it seems like Surya "bats on a computer."
Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan, who is the number one T20I bowler in the world asked Surya that where bowlers should bowl to him.
"Gees this guy is good to watch! #SKY," tweeted Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler. Take a look at some other reactions below:
Surya Kumar yadav the best T20 player in the world .. it seems he bats on a computer .. @surya_14kumar @mipaltan— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 9, 2023
SKY taught everyone a valuable lesson and also himself too, form is temporary and class is permanent!— Kevin Pietersenð¦ (@KP24) May 9, 2023
Youâre not entitled to be great all the time. #IPL
S K Y just tooooooooooo goood bhai where we bowlers bowle to you now ð¤ð¤ð¤ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ @surya_14kumar— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) May 9, 2023
Suryakumar Yadav is utterly insane ð¥ what a knock! ð¤¯ pic.twitter.com/3z9NXAoPQp— Sam Billings (@sambillings) May 9, 2023
Congratulations @mipaltan on a fantastic win today! What a performance by @surya_14kumar outstanding innings! Keep up the great work! ð¥ð #RCBvsMI #IPL2023— Suresh Rainað®ð³ (@ImRaina) May 9, 2023
Suryakumar Kumar is brilliant. Mumbai Indians go to third place on the table. WOW.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 9, 2023
Chasing 200, Mumbai Indians got off to a flying start courtesy of Ishan Kishan. Leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed both Kishan and Rohit Sharma in the fourth over of MI's innings. Suryakumar then steadied the chase with young Nehal Wadhera and stiched a match winning century partnership. Wadhera, who scored his second fifty in the IPL remained not out on 52.
"Much needed from team's point of view. I am very happy to win a home game like this," Suryakumar Yadav said after being adjudged the Player of the Match.
