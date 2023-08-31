BCCI Media Rights: Viacom18 Wins TV And Digital Rights For India's Home Matches For 5 Years

Viacom18 has won the media rights of BCCI's home international games for the next five years (2023-28 cycle).

Viacom18 has won both television and digital rights, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a tweet on Thursday.

Viacom18's new sports channel Sports18 will telecast all the matches on TV while OTT platform JioCinema will live stream the matches online.

Jay Shah congratulated Viacom18 for winning the BCCI Media Rights.

"India Cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after the IPL and WPL, we extend the partnership of BCCI Media Rights as well," Shah said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He also thanked Disney Star for their support over the years. "You played a key role in making India Cricket reach its fans across the globe," Shah said.